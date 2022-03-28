Top Dalby farming country hits the market | Photos

+20 Dalby grain property









































THE Nitschke family's well developed Dalby grain property has hit the market, to be sold through an expressions of interest process being conducted by Nutrien Harcourts.

Located on Yaralla Wheat Road on the southern edge of the Jimbour Plain, the 2330 hectare (5757 acre) property is in 11 freehold titles.

Regarded being some of the best farming country in Australia, the farm is 95 per cent arable and features deep black to grey/black self-mulching soils with excellent water holding capacity.

The property has excellent access. The Warrego Highway divides the property and the old Condamine Road forms the southern boundary.

The farm is also particularly well located being with 50km of six feedlots with a combined capacity of more than 100,000 head, two cotton gins, and grain silos.

The use of zero and minimum-till farming practices have enhanced the water holding capacity of the soil including the heavier box type soils to the south of the property.

Particular attention has been paid to weed control with the judicious use of infra-red spot spraying, which has resulted in an extremely low weed bank across the farming area.

There is 450ha of long fallow country with a full profile of moisture, which has been set aside for winter/summer planting.

There are 3650 tonnes of grain storage, including eight conical base silos with drying, aeration and fumigation capabilities located adjacent to the main highway.

Crops grown include cotton, sorghum, chickpea and cereal crops of wheat and barley.

There are three equipped bores on the property, ensuring there is adequate quality water available for spraying.

A recent major undertaking has been the completion of an engineer designed floodway through the centre of the southern portion of the property. The waterway helps to mitigate excess run off following heavy rain events and is designed to contain soil erosion.

The property also features seven machinery sheds, including four that are larger than 20x15m.

There are three good homes: A four bedroom manager's house, a well maintained four bedroom Queenslander, and a four bedroom timber home on stumps.

The expressions of interest process being conducted by Nutrien Harcourts closes on April 22.

Contact Ross Murray, 0427 360 325, Nutrien Harcourts.



