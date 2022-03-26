Small town does it again at Darling Downs showgirl

Women hailing from the small town of Bell have dominated the Darling Downs showgirl competition for the second year in a row.



Nicole Blanck, 21, received the top sash on Saturday, taking over duties from fellow local and 2021 winner, Paige Caldwell.



With her parents, grandparents and boyfriend in the crowd cheering her on, Ms Blanck was selected from a field of seven finalists representing show societies from across the Downs, with judging taking place at the Toowoomba Royal Show.



Isabella Grima, representing the Jandowae Show Society was named runner-up showgirl, while Toowoomba's Ella Rose Mienert took out popular showgirl, voted on by the finalists.



Ms Blanck will head to the Ekka in August to compete in the state titles.

She said Bell's back-to-back success came down to the society fostering the talent of the next generation.



"It is a great show and they really encourage the young ones to help out and I think that's a part of it. They really encourage the next generation to help and get involved," she said.

"I think it's just a good community and you've got a lot of hard workers there."



Ms Blanck said she was "very excited" about the win.

"I wasn't expecting it, but it's amazing and I'm looking forward to the Ekka and looking forward to going to all the shows next year."



Runner-up showgirl Isabella Grima, Jandowae, showgirl Nicole Blanck, Bell, and popular showgirl Ella Rose Mienert, Toowoomba.

Ms Blanck is fourth generation, coming from a cattle and cropping property in the Bunya Mountains area.



She graduated with a bachelor of agribusiness from The University of Queensland Gatton in December and now works in sales administration at AGT Foods Australia - a pulse export business headquartered in Toowoomba.



"There are a lot of opportunities in Toowoomba to use my degree and I got a good job and I decided to stay.

"I'm definitely using a lot of [my degree] now. It's good to step into a job and already understand what's happening."

As for the future, the agribusiness graduate would like to settle on her own property one day.

"I do miss being out on the farm. You can just jump on a horse and go look at cattle and you don't have close neighbours.

"I definitely want to end up back on a property. I would like to end up back in the Bell area, but you never know where life's going to take you. You've just got to roll with it."



