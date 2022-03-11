Surat property makes $9.1 million

QUALITY Surat property Parknook has sold at auction for $9.1 million to nearby landholders, the Warby family, Billinbah, Glenmorgan.



The sale price is equal to about $2169/ha ($878/acre), above pre-sale expectations.

Parknook is developed belah, bauhinia, myall, wilga and box country with buffel, blue grass and native species. There is also 890ha of cultivation.



Water is supplied by a bore and 13 dams.

Parknook divided into 11 main paddocks and has 12km of exclusion fence.



Improvements include a high-set timber homestead, steel cattle yards, and an old shearing shed.



The property is situated 30km south east of Surat on the Parknook Road.

The marketing of Parknook was handled by John Sims, Nutrien Harcourts GDL and Glen Nielsen, Surat Ag.



