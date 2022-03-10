Infrastructure boost for rural freight routes

The federal government says it's committed to improving better freight routes, in particular improving access for the livestock industry, after addressing members at the Livestock and Rural Transporters Association of Queensland conference last weekend.

The federal government has committed $4.9 billion over 12 years from 2018-19 to 2029-30 to upgrading key freight routes through the Roads of Strategic Importance (ROSI) initiative.



Federal Assistant Minister for Road Safety and Freight Transport, Scott Buchholz MP, spoke to the peak body, re-affirming that improving road infrastructure in rural areas was a priority for the Morrison government.

"The Liberal and Nationals government is getting the job done for Queenslanders, delivering the infrastructure they need and deserve with almost $32 billion committed towards infrastructure projects in the state since 2013," Mr Buchholz said.

"Our government has not only committed to better infrastructure but has delivered it and we continue to deliver it.

"Across the heavy vehicle sector the federal government is working hard to build better roads, improve safety, drive productivity and support profitability for the road transport sector."



Mr Buchholz highlighted the federal government's $1.137 billion investment into the Toowoomba Bypass removed the need for livestock and rural transports to travel through the CBD of Toowoomba.

"We also have $800 million for the Bruce Highway - Cooroy to Curra - Section D and working with the Queensland government have finished the duplication and safety upgrades of the Capricorn Highway between Gracemere and Rockhampton," he said.

"These works and the $600 million Northern Australia Roads Program is delivering upgrades to high priority roads in northern Australia essential to the movement of people and particularly livestock."

