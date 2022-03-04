Jundah property hits $5.9 million

JUNDAH, Qld, property Grahgor Downs has sold above the reserve for $5.9 million at a Simstock auction held in Longreach on March 4.

Located on Lochiel Road 55km west of Jundah, the 29,500 hectare (72,896 acre) term lease offered by Stuart Ramsey is estimated carry 1400 cattle to a 250kg-plus weight range, or the sheep equivalent.



Buyer, adjoining neighbour Peter Bowler, Braidwood, Jundah, paid the equivalent of about $200/ha ($81/acre) for the EU organic accredited property.

Three of the five registered parties were active at the auction held in the Australian Stockman's Hall of Fame Cottage in Longreach on Friday.



Grahgor Downs is described as being open, pebbly downs country broken by shaded creek lines, and covered in Mitchell grass following scattered storms received onwards from the start of November 2021.



Divided into seven main paddocks and one holding paddock, the property is watered by a reticulated bore system and seven fenced fences dams equipped with tanks and troughs.



There is an exclusion fencing on the northern and eastern boundaries of the property.



Improvements include a weatherboard home, workers' quarters, four-bay workshop, car shed, and cattle yards.

The marketing of Grahgor Downs was handled by Richard Simpson, Simstock Rural Agencies, Longreach.



