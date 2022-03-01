Wallumbilla country sells before auction | Video

WALLUMBILLA property Tamarang has sold prior to auction, understood to be a record price per hectare for the district.

Offered by Mary Mills and family, the 2023 hectare (5000 acre) freehold property attracted 14 interested parties.

The price was described as being well in excess of comparable recent sales with a local family being the buyer.

Tamarang is described as a top Maranoa mixed cropping and grazing properties, well suited to both backgrounding and finishing cattle.



There is 485ha of cultivation.



Located 50km south east of Roma, the property has an excellent mix of buffell, creeping blue grass and other natives with herbages in season. There is 280ha of lucaena.



There are 10 dams and a solar equipped bore.



Both the boundary and internal fencing are described as being in immaculate condition.



Tamarang has 280 hectares of lucaena in four paddocks.

Quality infrastructure includes a homestead, sheds and steel cattle yards..



Tamarang has been held by the Mills family for the past 47 years.



The marketing of Tamarang was handled by Dom McSweeney and Trenton Hindman, Colliers Agribusiness.

