Outstanding rural Queenslanders named in 2024 Kings Birthday Honours

When Texas resident Joan White realised the enormous gaps for those impacted by dementia in the Goondiwindi region, she decided to step up and do what she could to make a positive difference.
With her beloved husband Alan suffering from the heartbreaking condition, Mrs White has been a leader in advocating for better healthcare services in their area.
So for those around her, it will come as no surprise she has been awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia in the 2024 King's Birthday Honours for service to the community across the Goondiwindi region.
But Mrs White, said while she really appreciated the honour, she was "surprised, humbled and a bit embarrassed," as she had never given any thought to be recognised for her service to her beloved community.
"The reason I have worked for my community is I saw a need and wanted to help people," she said.
"This award while unexpected has made me reflect on what I have achieved over the past 30 years."
After her husband Alan was diagnosed with dementia, Mrs White said she identified the need for quality local in-home and external support of sufferers and their families and became a co-founder of the Dementia Friendly Community Garden and Texas Dementia Friendly Community subcommittee which is supported by the Texas Lions Club of which she has been president since 2016.
In 2023 Mrs White founded Texas Home Life Care to assist vulnerable elderly people to stay in their own homes and has been instrumental assisting others with similar challenges as those faced by her husband.
A former Goondiwindi Regional Council member from 2012 to 2020, Mr White was mayor of Inglewood Shire Council from 2004 to 2008 and a councillor there from 2000 to 2008.
Mrs White is one of several rural Queenslanders committed to the improving life in their communities are among those who have had their passionate efforts acknowledged in the 2024 King's Birthday Honours.
The Governor-General David Hurley AC DSC (Retd) announced on June 10 the honours and awards for 737 Australians, including awards in the Order of Australia (General and Military Divisions), meritorious awards and recognition for conspicuous service.
"I would like to congratulate all those recognised in today's Honours List," he said.
"Some names are well-known, but the vast majority are not - they are people who work tirelessly and selflessly to make a difference in our community."
Member of the Order of Australia (AM) in the General Division
Roslyn Curtis - For significant service to education, and to professional associations.
A lifetime supporter of educators and students and current principal of St Margaret's Anglican Girls School, Ms Curtis said she had been fortunate to have had "a number of outstanding teachers who made a difference" to her own education.Ms Curtis said she was very surprised to be nominated for the Order of Australia.
"This did come out of the blue," she said of the award.
"But this award is an honour and a privilege."
As the principal of St Margaret's Anglican Girls School, since 2011, Ms Curtis said she was humbled to have received the award but also immensely proud that the vital importance and significance of educators and of education - which holds in its hands the future of not just the next generation but the future of the country - has been recognised through this award.
"Now more than ever the importance of education and of good educators must be uppermost in the minds of society and of government," she said.
"We need dedicated and experienced professionals at the helm of educating our children, and for our graduates to see this as the rewarding career path; I can attest to the immense satisfaction that service to the profession and to the education, growth and wellbeing of our children, together with stewardship of other educators, has brought me."
Tim Low - For significant service to conservation, and to environmental education and awareness.
As the author of a dozen influential books on the importance of the environment and a co-founder of the Invasive Species Council, Tim Low has received many awards and accolades, including having lizard species - Pygmaenascincus timlowli - named in his honour.
Although a renown writer and conservation advocate, when asked how he felt about his award Mr Low said he felt "surprised and honoured".
Mr Low is perhaps known for his 2014 title, Where Song Began: Australia's Birds and How They Changed the World, which received national and international acclaim and was recognised with many awards.
"I am fortunate in my service to community is also a service for the environment to give nature a better chance," he said.
"When you are connected to nature your life is much richer and I feel the human benefit of this award is perhaps more people can enjoy nature more because of my books."
Mr Low said he was still coming to terms with the news of the award.
"I'll probably celebrate with a a walk around the garden," he said.
"And I hope it helps me do more, that it motivates me and I will be less doubting of myself."
The Reverend Judith Patricia Edgar - For service to the Anglican Church of Australia, and to the community of Springsure.
Reverend Edgar has been the Priest in Charge since 2003 of the Anglican Church of Central Queensland, Parish of St Peter's Springsure.
Previously Reverend Edgar served as a priest from 2001 to 2005 and a deacon from 1991 to 2001 and her community work has included volunteer roles fr various organisations including the Springsure Show.
Mr William Edward Faint - For service to the community of Clermont.
Mr Faint is a former councillor of the Isaac Regional Council (formerly Belyando Shire) where he gave 24 years of service as well as many years of support for the Clermont Rodeo and Show Society who gave him a life membership following his contributions as chairman in 1987 and vice-president in 1954.
A former executive of the Clermont branch of the United Graziers Association, Mr Faint's other significant services to the community included five years as a member of Monash Lodge Aged Care Fundraising Committee and is a life member of the Stockman's Hall of Fame in Longreach.
Mr Leonard George Goode - For service to the community of Sarina.
A long-time supporter of the Sarina Show Society, Mr Goode has been a member and then a committee member since 1968 and an advisor since 2020.
For the Sarina Leagues Club Mr Goode has worked as a board member and made a life member, and gave significant support and leadership to the Sarina Rugby League Football Club, the Sarina Senior Rugby League Football Club and the Sarina Junior Rugby League Football Club.
Mr Good has also held senior leadership roles in the Lions Club of Sarina and the Apex Club of Sarina and Apex Australia Zone 11, is a founding member of the Sarina Swimming Pool Construction Committee and a butcher and director of Goode's Butchery from 1969 to 2008.
Mr John Harold Honeycombe - For service to community of North Queensland through a range of organisations.
A lifetime of support and service to church, community and industry, Mr Honeycombe has contributed to his community as chair of the Red Shield Appeal Committee for the Salvation Army, Ayr Branch in the 1990s to 2000s and a former major sponsor, Burdekin Ladies Wildcats basketball team.
For the Anglican Church of Australia Mr Honeycombe served as a Church Warden, All Saints, Ayr, chair of the Anglican Foundation, Ayr and was a member, Property and Finance Board, Anglican Diocese of North Queensland between 1998 and 1999.
Other involvement included former President, Ayr Jaycees, director, The Advocate, Ayr Newspapers Pty Ltd, 1969, was an inaugural member, Board of Governors, Outback School and was a supporter of the Commonwealth's Sugar Industry Guidance Group and the Australian Cane Farmers' Association.
Recipients will attend investiture ceremonies at Government House in their respective state or territory in coming months to receive the insignia of their award.
