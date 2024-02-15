Springsure grazier defies odds with fine wool Merinos

Fine wool Merino sheep aren't known to be bred in central Queensland due to the heat, but their micron benefits were enough to convince Springsure grazier Ray Taylor to shift his operation to producing the high quality fibre back in 2018.
Ray and his wife, Betty Taylor, own three properties spread across the state; Buckleton at Springsure, Newstead at Ilfracombe, and Yarronvale at Charleville.
Their properties and livestock are also managed by their son Damien and daughter-in-law, Vivien Taylor.
The Taylors run approximately 11,000 Merino sheep, 300 goats, and 2500 commercial cattle across Buckleton and Newstead, while their Yarronvale property hosts an 11,000ha carbon sequestration project.
They also have 600ha of cultivation where they grow forage oats and sorghum to fatten their bullocks.
In a good season, they can buy in up to 2000 bullocks, three to four-year-old, up to 500kg, from the north and west Queensland and mostly fatten them for about six months, before sending them for processing at JBS Rockhampton.
Mr Taylor said the potential for increased profitability from fine wool sheep was a driving factor behind his decision to purchase large flocks of fine wool Merinos from Armidale, NSW, back in late 2018.
"I've been producing wool for well over 50 years in the Springsure region and it's a profession I love doing," he told Queensland Country Life during a visit this week.
"I bought my parents out in 1979 and we pulled all the scrub in the 80s."
The Taylors aim to produce around 250 bales of wool each year, depending on the season at hand.
"We work on about 26 bales for a 1000 fine wool sheep," Mr Taylor said.
"The wool market is satisfactory at the moment and it's been high in recent years.
"As long as you get it up to $1800 to $2000 a bale, which is about 40 sheared sheep."
With the help of two contract shearers, it takes around eight days to completer shearing, which generally occurs in August.
Mr Taylor explained it was easier to buy in fine wool Merino sheep from NSW, than it was to breed them in central Queensland.
"While it's nice to breed them, you'll lose your wool production during lambing and it just means more work," he said.
"With the Merinos you've got the wool and the meat as well.
"We tried to grow fat lambs here in the late 60s, but our seasons are too unpredictable."
Since July 2023, the Taylors have brought in 6000 fine wool Merino ewes onto their Buckleton property.
"We've bought them cheap enough that they're hardly worth breeding at the moment," Mr Taylor said.
"We paid $50 per head for those fine wool merinos and paid $12/hd to get them home, but they had about $30 worth of wool on them.
"My father always told me we couldn't grow fine wool in this area because it's too hot, but they seem to be doing fine."
Around 80pc of their wool is sold to China and Mr Taylor said they've been getting $2500 to $3000 a bale for some of their fine wool at Buckleton.
"You generally find that the fine wool (14-16 micons) gets 1700-1800 cents per kilogram, while the medium wool (19-21 micos) pays 900c/kg," he said.
"In our buffalo country at Buckleton, our wool would get up to 77 per cent wool yield, while at Newstead, we only get 65pc because of the dust and so much conditioning in the wool.
"At Buckleton, the wool is a lot dryer and that's why it yields better."
The Taylors recently purchased more fine wool Merino rams from NSW, which they hope to start joining soon.
Mr Taylor has been exhibiting his sheep and wool at the local Springsure Show since he was 10.
Winning a swathe of ribbons and trophies in his time for his top quality wool, Mr Taylor said his passion for education was his main driver in continuing the tradition of showing wool to the wider community in central Queensland.
