Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Tiny homes and hotels offer solutions to rural housing shortage

Alison Paterson
By Alison Paterson
May 24 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tiny Houses Australia sales and marketing manager Alex Monterio (second left) Fabio Paulucci (far left) Thiago Perrone and Daniel Poggi. Puicture: Supplied
Tiny Houses Australia sales and marketing manager Alex Monterio (second left) Fabio Paulucci (far left) Thiago Perrone and Daniel Poggi. Puicture: Supplied

A dire lack of housing options in regional, rural and remote parts of the state is jeopardising agribusinesses large as small as employers look to tiny houses to accommodate workers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Paterson

Alison Paterson

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.