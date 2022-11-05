Queensland Country Life
QCWA continues to lobby and advocate on behalf of rural and regional Australia

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
November 5 2022 - 4:00pm
CWA state president Sheila Campbell, Condamine, with Mary O'Brien from "Are you Bogged Mate" and Russell Postle chair of the Royal Flying Doctor's Association (Queensland Section). Picture Helen Walker.

The QCWA advocated strongly against any proposed decision to be made by the Federal Government to ban the movement of live sheep and cattle export within the next three years.

Toowoomba-based Journalist

