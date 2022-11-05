The QCWA advocated strongly against any proposed decision to be made by the Federal Government to ban the movement of live sheep and cattle export within the next three years.
According to QCWA president, Shelia Campbell of Condamine, it was one of the recommendations which carried a unanimous decision, at the annual week-long conference held in Toowoomba this week.
"There was not one member who spoke against it, so we as an organisation will write to the relevant Federal government officials stating we advocate and support the trade.
Mrs Campbell said you only have to reflect on the pain the 2011 ban caused to the Australian economy.
"It was not only producers but rippled from the whole supply chain from the farm gate to the port," she said.
"Australia has the world's best practice when it comes to animals on ships and the care of livestock in transport.
"There are also experienced trained stockmen onboard and veterinarians."
Mrs Campbell said now that the recommendation has been carried, the organisation continue to support the live export industry as it is vital part of rural economy.
Some of the other resolutions on the agenda which were carried include addressing affordable housing older Queensland.
"The recommendation of increased affordable housing be made available especially for older women in all areas of Queensland is at crises point, as many of these women have no where to go," she said.
Another recommendation which was unanimously carried were improved obstetric services in rural, regional and remote Queensland; and improving the medical services in both the Gladstone and Biloela hospitals.
"Again we will writing to the relevant bodies, saying we give these issues our full support," she said.
Mrs Campbell said the CWA is proud of what they advocate for on behalf of the wider community and they results they achieve.
"It is pleasing that when we recommend certain issues to Federal, State and Local Government, they do listen to what we have to say.
The conference removed the allied health care recommendation from its' program, as it felt these issues are currently being addressed by the Federal Government.
The 100th annual conference of the CWA celebrated back where it all began 100 years ago, with 270 women attending from all parts of the state attending state conference in Toowoomba.
It was a the Brisbane Royal Show in 1922, a group of like minded got together with the view to form an association and decided their headquarters would be in Toowoomba.
Mrs Campbell said this year's conference was a wonderful celebration and gave recognition to the hard work of local members Marina Taylor and Christine King.
