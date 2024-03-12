Glenapp Cattle Company looks ahead to weaner sale after a "tough start"

When David Kassulke completed high school in 1980, he turned down the offer of a university education in his home town of Brisbane to follow in his father's footsteps at a meat rendering and retail butcher company to work full-time in the export boning room.
From the moment he had commenced part-time as a teenager on the AJ Bush & Sons meat and bone collection trucks, Mr Kassulke knew the industry - and the firm - were for him as evidenced by his 40 plus years career there.
Now the former lugger of barrels of tallow and sacks of bone-meal is the firms' farm operations manager and oversees the Glenapp Cattle Company properties located 40km south of Beaudesert.
Two years ago Mr Kassulke returned the favour to his dad Brian when he brought the long-retired livestock buyer back into AJ Bush & Sons when the firm started the Glenapp Cattle Company.
"Some 18 months ago the Glenapp Cattle Co set up a breeder operation, with Angus bulls over Bos indicus cattle intended for the premium feeder market," Mr Kassulke said.
"On Glenapp we have 1232 hectares with around 800 head of cattle which comprise 32 Angus bulls and Brahman, Droughtmaster and Charolais cows.
"The business also leases two nearby properties of 54ha and 80ha."
Mr Kassulke said the company took up a lease of the Glenapp property at Running Creek, around 10 km south east of Rathdowney which was purchased a few years ago by a western grazier seeking to drought proof his farming on the Scenic Rim.
"Brian my dad was employed by A J Bush & Sons in 1964 as a livestock buyer and assisted the company with the establishment of a rendering plant and export meat boning room at Murarrie in Brisbane," Mr Kassulke said.
"As residential encroachment of the Murarrie site forced the relocation of the rendering plant, Brian thought a site next to the existing abattoir and feed lot operated by Australia Meat Holdings at Bromelton, west of Beaudesert held merit.
"And 30 years later, so it has proved to be.
"My father died last year but it meant a lot to us both he was able to be part of the Glenapp business."
Mr Kassulke said the Glenapp property was fortunate to include six residences, half which are leased to staff.
"We have three staff who live on-site and three live off-site," he said.
"There's no doubt the housing shortage is a reason some producers cannot attract long-term workers."
Growing oats and sorghum has also added value to the business, Mr Kassulke said.
"Recently we harvested 600 tonnes of sorghum which is about half our crop in the paddock," he said.
"This will feed 800 head of cattle for about six months.
"We will start ploughing in a new crop in a week or two."
Looking back, Mr Kassulke said the Glenapp Cattle Company start, "was tough."
"That year the cattle market fell further and faster than previously experienced," he said.
"And the dry weather combined with a very late call of an El Nino weather event saw cattle prices tank, they have since bounced back 60 per cent. but still have not come back to where they were."
Mr Kassulke said, "thankfully, the Glenapp Cattle Company had an excellent relationship with its bank", who understood the climate impact on agricultural businesses.
Mr Kassulke said the usual purchases of their wanner stock were often local producers and businesses.
"At sales our target buyers are restockers and feedlots," he said.
"And we have a lot of farmers on small 'lifestyle' blocks in the Scenic Rim and they will buy a pen or two - even just to help keep the pasture growth in check."
As sales prices slowly climb back to pre-drought levels, Mr Kassulke said the weaner steers and heifers offered value at approximately 250kg live weight, but said the animals for sale a their March 16 sale will weigh above 300kg.
"Our goal is to sell 720 calves per year," he said.
"We anticipate the weaner steers sell at $1200 + and heifers $900 plus+ each per head."
He said the business had invested in solar panels for residences and sheds to reduce power costs and had year-long access to a reliable water supply.
"We are fortunate to have good frontage to Running Creek which is recognised as one of the region's most permanent irrigation water supplies," he said.
"There's also a dam which holds 350 megalitres, some of which is used to irrigate the sorghum and oats."
The undulating paddocks also have a good number of trees, he said.
"The previous owner planted a lot of trees which provide the livestock with shade and windbreaks," he said.
"There's also a lot of good biodiversity on the property with plenty of wildlife."
Leaning on the fence rail and looking out over the cattle on the lush green paddocks, Mr Kassulke shakes his head as though he can't believe his luck to have a career in industry he feels so passionate about.
"Fifteen years ago my wife Annette and I formed a partnership to run some cattle at Bromelton," he said.
"Our first purchase was 34 heifers, 30 of which were pregnancy tested in calf and the other four with calves at foot bought in the paddock from Andrew Ludwig at Running Creek.
"Our Droughtmaster herd has increased towards 1000 breeders.
"I've been passionate about cattle ever since and animal welfare always comes first."
Mr Kassulke said prior to moving from Linville to Beaudesert, his grandfather Colin had registered a cattle brand, later passed to Brian to use for his property at Cooyar before he took it over.
"The symbol brand is Kay Tent Cee, K for Kassulke and the C for Colin, now 90 years after registration the brand is still in use," he said.
"On March 16 the Glenapp Cattle Company will hold it's inaugural steer and heifer sale with more than 400 head at the Beaudesert Saleyards."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.