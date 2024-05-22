Graziers after pasture dieback resistant grass mixes to combat

Grass seed retailers and wholesalers have reported a steadily increasing demand for varieties which can flourish despite pasture dieback.
After the Department of Agriculture revealed which of the 29 grass varieties they had studied over a four year trial had the highest and lowest tolerances to pasture dieback at the Boonah field day on May 21, several graziers indicated were rethinking their pasture management plans.
DAF principal pasture agronomist Gavin Peck and pasture agronomist Ted Callanan said the grasses most tolerant to pasture dieback were Signal grass and Mekong Brizantha as well as Buffel grass varieties Biloela and Tarewinnabar while the varieties landholders should avoid included Bisset Creeping blue grass and Gayndah Buffel, digit grasses, Bambatsi panic and Kikuyu.
At Walkamin halfway between Mareeba and Atherton, North Queensland Tropical Seeds director Maryann Salvatti said there was no doubt wholesalers who are the vast majority of her clients, were all very aware of the need to combat pasture dieback.
"Pasture dieback is a real concern not only for graziers but for seed producers," Ms Salvatti said.
"We are the first port of call to have seed available to meet a particular demand such as dieback.
"Companies like ours play a critical role to be up to speed with what the market requires which means a six month lead time."
Ms Salvatti said although she had yet been asked to grow particular grasses to harvest seeds to tolerate pasture dieback, she had been considering the issue.
"Without a doubt this day is not long coming," she said.
"We are aware, concerned and are expecting this in the near future."
In Toowoomba, Total Rural Supplies owner David Sorley said landholders across the region were showing more interest in grass varieties with a robust tolerance of pasture dieback.
"In this neck of the woods this was the first summer where we had pasture dieback pop up," Mr Sorley said.
"Demand for grasses which can tolerate pasture dieback are creeping up in demand and landholders are certainly giving them consideration.
"Previously around here pasture dieback was thought of as something which was considered to be more relevant to Central Queensland."
In Gympie, Tom Grady Rural Supplies salesman Barry McIntyre said landholders were keen to discuss multi-variety seed options to ensure pasture dieback was kept at bay as much as possible.
"A lot of people are talking about dieback and what we have found is a lot of buy in on the pasture mixes rather than sowing a monoculture," Mr McIntyre said.
"Pasture dieback is becoming an issue around here.
"And a lot of customers including dairy farmers recently lost crops to fall armyworm."
Mr McIntyre said at the moment pasture dieback appeared to be more prevalent on the town's western side.
Last month DAF urged graziers to keep an eye out for pasture dieback, which was continuing to spread to new areas of Queensland.
In southern Queensland, newly affected regions included Charleville, Chinchilla, Goondiwindi, Inglewood, Injune, Millmerran, Roma, St George and Warwick, while in Central Queensland, pasture dieback has been reported in Alpha, Jericho, Springsure and Tambo.
In north Queensland, pasture dieback had been detected near Charters Towers, Cloncurry and Lakeland.
Know more about this issue? Contact Alison Paterson on 0437 861 082.
