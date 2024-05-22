Queensland Country Life
Home/Cropping

Graziers after pasture dieback resistant grass mixes to combat

Alison Paterson
By Alison Paterson
May 22 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
North Queensland Tropical Seeds director Maryann Salvatti with some grass seeds ready to ship, said suppliers had to be six months ahead of demand to be able to supply grass varieties to meet changing landholder needs. Picture: Supplied
North Queensland Tropical Seeds director Maryann Salvatti with some grass seeds ready to ship, said suppliers had to be six months ahead of demand to be able to supply grass varieties to meet changing landholder needs. Picture: Supplied

Grass seed retailers and wholesalers have reported a steadily increasing demand for varieties which can flourish despite pasture dieback.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Paterson

Alison Paterson

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.