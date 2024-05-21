Queensland Country Life
Home/News

How ag shows plan to prevent fire ant spread

Alison Paterson
By Alison Paterson
Updated May 22 2024 - 6:45am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anyone entering the Boonah Show Society's 2024 edition on May 31 and June 1, such as hay, fodder, potted plants or other horitucltural material will be asked to sign a disclaimer they are not transporting RIFA. Picture: Suppled
Anyone entering the Boonah Show Society's 2024 edition on May 31 and June 1, such as hay, fodder, potted plants or other horitucltural material will be asked to sign a disclaimer they are not transporting RIFA. Picture: Suppled

As communities in the state's south east face increasing regulation including exclusion zones and permits to move agricultural material to prevent the spread of red imported fire ants, ag shows have also stepped up their protocols to minimise any contamination at their events.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Paterson

Alison Paterson

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.