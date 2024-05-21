How ag shows plan to prevent fire ant spread

As communities in the state's south east face increasing regulation including exclusion zones and permits to move agricultural material to prevent the spread of red imported fire ants, ag shows have also stepped up their protocols to minimise any contamination at their events.
While agricultural shows have always been popular for their myriad of attractions from equestrian to livestock, food and horticulture events, society committees are now asking those bringing hay, fodder and potted plants or other horticultural material to their events to sign a waiver declaimer their materials are free of RIFA.
Queensland Ag Shows administration officer Carol Cahill, said the organisation had responded to the RIFA threat by keeping their member show societies informed and encouraging them to interact with the National Fire Ant Eradication Program.
"It is great so many shows are asking people bringing in hay, fodder or entering potted plants in the horticulture competitions to sign a form to confirm they were not bringing in any RIFA contaminated material to the show property," she said.
"We advise member show societies to be aware of the latest NFAEP updates.
"Many show societies now insist all hay and fodder brought on the showgrounds is kept off the ground using a tarpaulin and some have eliminated the potted plant categories altogether unless entrants can show they have used potting mix and no dirt and have signed a wavier there's no RFIA contamination.
"It's very good to see so many shows taking the initiative, such as Killarney earlier this year and at Boonah which is on at the end of the month, they have been very proactive."
As the Boonah Show Society prepare for the 2024 edition of their annual event on May 31 and June 1, president John Brent OAM, said the team had made provision so the 9000 plus people expected to attend could do knowing any RIFA impact would be minimal.
He said the show attracted a wide range of locals and visitors and all the show stewards and other volunteers knew the importance of keeping the invasive pest at bay.
"Our stewards are very aware of the RIFA requirements," Mr Brent said.
"Vigilance by everyone involved is the key to ensuring we keep fire ants out.
"We are well aware of the fire ant impact in this region and it is paramount we do our bit to make sure everyone is safe and to reduce the fire ant impact."
And in his role as the Queensland Ag Shows treasurer, Mr Brent said the organisation is also committed to ensuring every ag show is a safe one for organisers, participants, stall holders and visitors.
For the Killarney Show & Rodeo Society Inc president Jan Hamilton, being so close to the NSW border meant their show committee were extra cautious when it came to ensuring RIFA didn't crash their event.
"Although Killarney has a population of 900, many of the residents possess some very appropriate expertise who helped us create out RIFA protocols," Ms Hamilton said.
"Our RIFA rules covered all aspects of the show and how we run many other events at the showgrounds which we own.
"Our events attract many people from Gatton and the Gold Coast and we get them to sign a declaration they are not bringing in food and fodder in with fire ants."
Ms Hamilton said she was pleased with the positive response from show entrants, vendors and volunteers.
"Not one person objected to signing a declaration, we had no push-back," she said.
"The 2024 show was a great success and have had a number of other horse events which attract people from NSW and all over south east Queensland.
"Those coming from NSW are very well aware of the financial cost of transporting RIFA as a sign the size of a garage door tells them of the massive fine they can incur if they don't adhere to the rules."
According to QAS, all show societies in a Fire Ant Zone such as Zone 1 or Zone 2 in south east Queensland may need to rethink how they manage potted plants, hay, and fodder and check the NFAEP website.
QAS recommends:
