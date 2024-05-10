Queensland Country Life
Clydesdale Spectacular: Heavy horses, kilts and heritage skills on show

Alison Paterson
By Alison Paterson
May 11 2024 - 7:00am
At a previous Clydesdale Spectacular, Hannah Willshire showed her horse Duneske Flash Jessica around the ring. Picture: Supplied
From Shetland ponies to leviathan Shire horses, all Clydesdales and heavy horses of all sizes will gallop into the Boonah Showgrounds over the weekend of June 15 and 16 with champions crowned, heritage breeds celebrated and its contribution to Australian farming acknowledged.

