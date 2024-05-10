Clydesdale Spectacular: Heavy horses, kilts and heritage skills on show

There will be numerous opportunities for visitors to immerse themselves in the festival including watching the captivating V-8 virtual team of eight horses, whip cracking, rare trade demonstration, as well as the caber toss, horse skills a display by the Australian Light Horse reenactment group and plus working dogs to traditional crafts, a wood chop with a special guest artist who created the world-famous sculpture The Kelpies - and Clydebuilt, the statue in Boonah.

