Clydesdale Spectacular: Heavy horses, kilts and heritage skills on show

From Shetland ponies to leviathan Shire horses, all Clydesdales and heavy horses of all sizes will gallop into the Boonah Showgrounds over the weekend of June 15 and 16 with champions crowned, heritage breeds celebrated and its contribution to Australian farming acknowledged.
There will be numerous opportunities for visitors to immerse themselves in the festival including watching the captivating V-8 virtual team of eight horses, whip cracking, rare trade demonstration, as well as the caber toss, horse skills a display by the Australian Light Horse reenactment group and plus working dogs to traditional crafts, a wood chop with a special guest artist who created the world-famous sculpture The Kelpies - and Clydebuilt, the statue in Boonah.
Commonwealth Clydesdale Horse Society Queensland branch president Bradley Wood said the event really did live up to its name.
"The Scenic Rim Clydesdale Spectacular attracts an incredible amount of quality horses," he said.
"These are a magnificent breed and very important to Boonah which is where the majority of Clydesdales we worked as the small cropping farms and work there suited the horses nicely."
Mr Wood said the Boonah region's Clydesdale heritage began in the 1840s but Australian Clydesdale numbers began to decline in the 1960s.
"Locals the Ehrich's and their families kept the breed going," he said,
"Now this event attracts the best of the breed from around Queensland and interstate."
Regarded as the richest Clydesdale show in the Southern Hemisphere, the event will include the Supreme Champion Clydesdale Exhibit take home $2000 in cash and winner of The Thistle - the best Clydesdale in Australia, will win $5000 in cash.
A special guest at the festival will be Scottish figurative sculptor Andy Scott who created the world famous 30m high artwork The Kelpies in Falkirk which are the largest equine sculptures in the world - and he is locally renown for creating the striking Clydebuilt monument in Boonah.
Highly-regarded Australian horseman, entertainer and bush poet, Guy McLean and his team of horses have performed in front of over one million people, and this year bring their performances to the event and will also host clinics, classes and meet and greet sessions.
American lumberjack and timber sports specialist Scott Hyde will demonstrate speed climbing, axe throwing and log rolling in the main arena and take part in the first ever Australia vs the USA event.
Other highlights include the Queensland Whip Cracking Championships, World Billy Boiling Championships, working dog displays, Friesian Horse Troupe performances, harness making, bush poetry, blacksmithing, wheelwrights, horse-drawn demonstrations and driving displays and whip plaiting.
In tribute to the Scottish descendants who moved to the region and brought with them their beloved Clydesdales, there will be a massing of pipes and drums, Calling of the Clans, the Clydesdale and Clan Class and traditional caber tossing.
All this will build up an apatite and the refreshments will include Scottish cuisine such as haggis pies, as well as food trucks, the Boonah Pie Cart and tea and damper - and a rum, whiskey and gin bar.
A few lucky guests will be able to enjoy staying overnight in the Drover's Wagon which was hand-built by wheelwright and master craftsman Rick Stanfield in the Boonah Butter Factory, while those wanting a glamping experience, large and spacious bell-shaped tents offer warm, comfortable and beautifully styled camping option.
There are also caravan and camping sites and accommodation through local providers.
The Scenic Rim Clydesdale Spectacular is a sub-committee of the Boonah Show Society Inc. and is supported by the Scenic Rim Regional Council.
