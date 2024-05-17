Queensland Country Life
Red imported fire ants sniffed out in Toowoomba by detection dog

Alison Paterson
By Alison Paterson
Updated May 17 2024 - 1:12pm, first published 1:03pm
Two RIFA nests were found in Toowoomba on May 14 thanks to a dog detection team similar to the duo shown here from the National Fire Ant Eradication Program. Picture: Supplied
The National Fire Ant Eradication Program has reported two red imported fire ant nests are being treated in Meringandan West, in Toowoomba.

