Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Producer costs mount as fire ant eradication battle continues

Kelly Mason
By Kelly Mason
April 8 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Scenic Rim turf producer John Keleher. Picture: Supplied
Scenic Rim turf producer John Keleher. Picture: Supplied

A Scenic Rim producer was left unable to trade for eight weeks following a directive from the Fire Ant Eradication Program (NFAEP) and said he is frustrated with the entire process.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kelly Mason

Kelly Mason

Journalist

Brisbane-based journalist covering stories from rural and regional Queensland. kelly.mason@queenslandcountrylife.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.