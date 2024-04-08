Producer costs mount as fire ant eradication battle continues

A Scenic Rim producer was left unable to trade for eight weeks following a directive from the Fire Ant Eradication Program (NFAEP) and said he is frustrated with the entire process.
Since the first detection of fire ants in Queensland in 2001 there has been a significant investment of time and money from both government bodies such as the (NFAEP) and Biosecurity Queensland as well as producers, to eradicate the invasive pest.
The NFAEP has been allocated more than $1.2 billion of state and federal funding. But it seems the battle to eradicate the invasive species is far from over, with new detection sites added in Queensland and NSW this year.
The response plan, 2023-2027 was updated earlier this year following fire ant detection in Murwillumbah and Wardell, in northern NSW and Minjerribah, and most recently, Currumbin Waters in Queensland, approximately 1.2 kilometres from the NSW/Queensland border.
Scenic Rim turf producer John Keleher had his first discovery of fire ants on their Boyland property in 2019 and said they had taken all the recommended measures to ensure they were compliant.
Mr Keleher said he was disappointed with what he felt were amendments to regulations that were announced with little warning, and had resulted in significant financial loss to his business.
"The methodology of treatment changed as the NFAEP became more versed with what was needed and researched more and saw that the containment strategy wasn't working," he said.
"On the 27th of Jan they issued a stop supply directive to NSW until we met their new methodology.
"There was an eight week period that we weren't able to supply turf.
"It was an immediate stop supply with no communication that this was coming about...we could have planned for it, we could have sourced the product."
Following this period of shut down, Mr Keleher was audited by the NFAEP who advised him that the fire ants were too close to their production areas.
They were directed to treat 30 metres around the perimeter of their production area.
"The team came out and had the dogs with them, and didn't find any ants in our harvested turf," he said.
"The directive was then given that we needed to do further application to limit the potential spread, so we were shut down for another seven days and had to buy from other producers in the area that weren't given the same directive.
"I could go to my neighbour and buy the turf off him and he didn't have to adhere to the same measures that I had.
"It cost us an enormous amount of money, hundreds of thousands of dollars."
A spokesperson from NFAEP said eradication and surveillance measures were currently still underway in the Scenic Rim.
Many Scenic Rim suburbs are in fire ant biosecurity zones and were recently updated to align with the interstate plant quarantine zones," a spokesperson said.
"This reduces the confusion regarding intrastate and interstate movement restrictions and was a recommendation of a review completed by the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO).
"The zones and associated movement controls are in place to stop the spread of fire ants. To reduce this risk, anyone dealing with organic materials sourced from within Queensland's fire ant biosecurity zones, must use fire ant-safe practices if they intend to move the product to a new location.
"Our compliance team has also been active in the Scenic Rim, completing 148 compliance checks on primary producers and local businesses since September last year.
"While we will always respond to public reports of fire ants, we are an eradication program. We will therefore prioritise eradication work and detection that risk eradication efforts."
Scenic Rim MP John Krause said he had seen the spread of fire ants and its impact unfold over the last decade and said producers should have access to resources to be able treat the fire ants on their land, in addition to having the support of the NFAEP.
"What I'm hearing from landholders is that they would like better support in getting access to bait, to be able to do the job themselves," he said.
"If there is a willingness of landholders to look after their own land, then maybe that should be facilitated through bait access.
"Aerial baiting is contentious for some people and whilst it has a place in the program I don't think it's the silver bullet, in terms of controlling or eradicating. You also need good measures on the ground.
"That ties in with the concept that landholders should be empowered. I think there is still a place for the program to be doing what they are doing now but probably in a more targeted manner."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.