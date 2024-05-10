Queensland Country Life
Home/News
Explainer

Details over Oakey fire ant outbreak 'could have been clearer'

Alison Paterson
By Alison Paterson
Updated May 10 2024 - 4:13pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Confusion over the source of Red Imported Fire Ants which were discovered in April 2024 at the Swartz Army base at Oakey has concerned agriculture and community groups. Picture: Supplied
Confusion over the source of Red Imported Fire Ants which were discovered in April 2024 at the Swartz Army base at Oakey has concerned agriculture and community groups. Picture: Supplied

The national body tasked with preventing the spread of red imported fire ants has been accused of a lack of transparency around details of a recent outbreak of the highly invasive pest in south east Queensland.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Paterson

Alison Paterson

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.