Two top dogs at central west working dog auction

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
May 15 2024 - 12:00pm
The equal top-selling dogs, BG Riverside Danny and Aitken's Cobber, with vendors Terry McWhirter and Jeremy Grills. Picture: Supplied
Two dogs were sold for the top price of $15,000 at the central west working dog auction at Blackall on Saturday.

