New Australian Border Collie record set at Rockhampton

UPDATED: The Australian Border collie record has been broken for a second time at the Ray White Working Dog Sale at Gracemere on Sunday.
Lot 64, Cabra Glebe Liz, a 21-month-old collie sired by Woodford Jack and from Shannon Brooke Handford's Goldie, sold for $40,000.
Presented by Joe Leven of Casino NSW, she was purchased by James and Helen Parker from Monto.
The Parkers purchased last year's record breaker, Cabra Glebe Glebe Sid, for $33,000.
Earlier:
A working dog from Casino NSW has made a record-breaking $38,000 at the Ray White Working Dog Sale in Gracemere.
The crowd was left on the edge of their seats on Sunday morning as agents hyped up the 21-month-old red and white collie bitch, Cabra Glebe Jenny, who was all the talk at the bar the previous night.
She was sired by renowned sire and dam Woodford Jack and Shannon Brook (Handfords) Goldie, both which are now retired from breeding.
She was offered by Joe Leven of Doubtful Creek, Casino, NSW and was purchased by Andrew Goodwin of Alpha, central Queensland.
She beat last year's Australian Border collie record breaker by $5000, a 21-month-old Border collie who fetched $33,000 and was also offered by Joe Leven.
The catalogue described Jenny as an impressive bitch with up-front force and the ability to manage stock, " a great genetic opportunity with power in the female line".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.