New Australian Border Collie record set at Rockhampton

Ellouise Bailey
Sally Gall
By Ellouise Bailey, and Sally Gall
Updated May 5 2024 - 1:49pm, first published 12:00pm
Joe and Amos Leven with lot 30, Cabra Glebe Jenny, who sold for $38,000. Picture: Ellouise Bailey
UPDATED: The Australian Border collie record has been broken for a second time at the Ray White Working Dog Sale at Gracemere on Sunday.

