Five month old Addy's Snip sells for $23,500 at Blackall's working dog sale

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated May 6 2023 - 3:18pm, first published 3:00pm
Marty Addy, centre, holding Addy's Snip with purchasers John Pointen and Prue Howard, flanked by Frame Rural Agencies' Philip and Beau Frame, Catelyn Russell, and Matt McLane. Picture: Sally Gall
A five-month-old Border collie bitch has sold for what's believed to be an Australian record for a pup, at the second Central West working dog auction, held at Blackall on Saturday morning.

