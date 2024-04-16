Queensland Country Life
Cotton harvest to extend to June, growers fear rain will impact yield

By Alison Paterson
Updated April 16 2024 - 4:05pm, first published 4:03pm
Namoi Cotton account manager Jock Jackson said 90 per cent of growers in the Border Rivers region had yet to commence harvesting. Picture: Supplied.
Cotton growers have reported harvest delays in the south west of the state due to recent rains and staggered planting schedules with some concerned the weather could downgrade quality and yields.

