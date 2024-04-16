Cotton harvest to extend to June, growers fear rain will impact yield

Cotton growers have reported harvest delays in the south west of the state due to recent rains and staggered planting schedules with some concerned the weather could downgrade quality and yields.
According to Namoi Cotton account manager Jock Jackson whose focus is in the Border Rivers, western Queensland, Darling Downs and Murrumbidgee regions, rain earlier in the month could impact quality and yield.
"Less than 10 per cent of the Border Rivers region cotton has been harvested," he said.
"The recent rains have not been ideal as it came when the cotton was open which could impact the grade and could set the yields back in not ideal conditions and this could be costly for growers."
Mr Jackson said he understood the majority of Border Rivers growers would have commenced picking within the next two weeks.
"There will still be growers picking cotton around here at the end of May," he said.
Queensland Cotton marketing and grower services, Brendan Murray said the harvest in the St George region would be "very spread out this year."
"The early planted cotton which went in last October has started to be picked," he said.
"In and around St George and Dirranbandi, probably five or six growers have started picking some of the early cotton.
"The recent rain event has growers concerned about the effect it might have on quality."
Mr Murray said later-planted cotton which he expected would be picked "in May or even into June."
He said the staggered planting times in late 2023 into 2024 were due to grower confidence and the availability of water.
"It came down to did the growers have water last year and their appetite to risk planting without water," Mr Murray said.
Mr Murray said issues with the flow from Beardmore Dam which is the main source for St George meant "some growers kind of held off planting until water was available."
"Some growers took a punt which is why we have a spread out harvesting window in this area," he said.
"And early indications are that yields are down from last season."
However, at Emerald, Cotton Australia's Central Queensland and northern Australia marketing and grower services Sophie Cody said harvesting was underway.
"Picking has started in Central Queensland, with less than 5 per cent of the crop currently picked," she said.
"At this stage it looks as though majority of the picking will start to begin in May, if we continue to see warm and sunny days.
"Yields are down on last year, but will still be around the regions usual average."
How's your harvest? Contact Alison Paterson on 0437 861 082.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.