Cotton growers 'burnt out' due to staffing shortages

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
February 27 2024 - 8:00pm
The CRDC-funded SHIFT Project has found growers are experiencing high levels of burn out due to recruitment challenges. Picture by Janelle MacPherson courtesy of Cotton Australia
Cotton growers are experiencing higher levels of burn out than ever before due to an industry-wide challenge to attract and retain staff.

