AAM's cash splash to save GAB in court

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated April 15 2024 - 12:27pm, first published 12:11pm
AAM managing director Garry Edwards. Picture: File
AAM Investment Group managing director Garry Edwards has revealed that the company is one of a number of corporate businesses, individuals and families who are financially backing AgForce's fight to stop Glencore's plan to inject liquified carbon into the Great Artesian Basin.

