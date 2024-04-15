AAM's cash splash to save GAB in court

AAM Investment Group managing director Garry Edwards has revealed that the company is one of a number of corporate businesses, individuals and families who are financially backing AgForce's fight to stop Glencore's plan to inject liquified carbon into the Great Artesian Basin.
Speaking from Yaraka last Thursday as part of a Cattle Australia regional tour, leaving the federal court room in Brisbane to fly directly to western Queensland, Mr Edwards was quizzed by anxious cattle producers on where the new lobby group stood on the issue.
Rather than give a Cattle Australia position, Mr Edwards explained that the investment company had contributed $10,000 to AgForce's fighting fund.
"We encourage everyone who can get on board and contribute, if they're in a position to, to contribute to what AgForce is doing, because this is a critical outcome for a vast area of this country that relies on this incredible water source," he said. "It's just unbelievable that we're thinking about contaminating it with some product that's not a pure water source."
AgForce CEO Mike Guerin said more than a dozen corporate entities had made "significant" contributions to the fighting fund, while "more than a few hundred" had put in smaller amounts to date.
He said the fund currently totalled $350,000 and he expected it would cost AgForce at least $1m, assuming the appeal was clean and quick.
"Often they're not," he said.
Mr Guerin said a considerable number of concerned urban residents had made a contribution.
"About 50 per cent of the money comes from people we've never interacted with," he said. "Some of the corporate contributors are AgForce members and some aren't."
Mr Edwards told the crowd at Yaraka that the physical support on Thursday had been such that the court room for the hearing was changed three times, to accommodate everyone.
"We've got to start getting people to understand the stupidity of what Glencore wants to do," he said.
His next words, that it was in the name of environmentally friendly carbon credits, were cut off by a crowd comment, "and it doesn't matter what happens to the rest of us".
Mr Edwards said he had no qualms about AAM's public support for what AgForce was doing, saying they were "incredibly happy" to be doing so.
"I just think it's such a value that to be blunt, $10,000 is insignificant to the cost that'll be caused to us," he said. "Anyone that's in a position, I'm trying to encourage them to get involved."
He also encouraged supporters to ensure the courtroom was once again filled on August 1-2, when the matter will be heard.
