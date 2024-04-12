Queensland Country Life
Talking to urban consumers a priority for Cattle Australia

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated April 12 2024 - 7:20pm, first published 7:03pm
The group at Yaraka gathered to hear Cattle Australia leaders on the first of a number of regional tours. Picture: Sally Gall
A communications plan that puts the value of cattle producers front and centre with the millions of red meat eaters in Australia is going to be a focus of Cattle Australia, according to its chair, Garry Edwards.

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications. Get in touch at 0427 575 955 if you've got a story idea for me.

