Shoulder to shoulder: AgForce's court case to save the Great Artesian Basin

By Alison Paterson
Updated April 11 2024 - 9:09pm, first published 9:01pm
Future graziers and growers showed their support of AgForce when the organisation was at the federal court on April 11 for the preliminary hearing in the federal court against the federal government in relation to mining giant Glencore's carbon capture project and the Great Artesian Basin. Picture: Alison Paterson
Graziers, farmers and residents from all over the state stood shoulder-to-shoulder with AgForce on Thursday at the first hearing in the federal court against the federal government in relation to mining giant Glencore's carbon capture project and the Great Artesian Basin.

