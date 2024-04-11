Shoulder to shoulder: AgForce's court case to save the Great Artesian Basin

Graziers, farmers and residents from all over the state stood shoulder-to-shoulder with AgForce on Thursday at the first hearing in the federal court against the federal government in relation to mining giant Glencore's carbon capture project and the Great Artesian Basin.
AgForce CEO Michael Guerin said the court case was not a step the organisation wanted to take, but the significant concerns of farmers, graziers, families and rural communities made it "impossible" for them not to do so.
At the press conference afterwards, Mr Guerin called on federal Environmental Minister Tanya Plibersek to overturn a 2022 decision made by the previous government that the project was not be a "controlled action under national environmental law as it was unlikely to result in a significant impact on nationally protected matters."
But Glencore insisted its CCS project had been reviewed and supported by some of Australia's foremost scientific experts.
Earlier, inside the courtroom the public gallery was completely filled with a crowd of more than 100, many of whom wore moleskins or jeans with coloured shirts and their broad-brimmed hats across knees, as they listened intently to proceedings in silent support of AgForce and their local communities.
In the hearing which was presided over by Judge Berna Collier, the legal teams which included Emily Nance who appeared on behalf of the federal government and Holman Webb Lawyers partner Shane Gibson who instructed the AgForce barristers, eventually came to an agreement over when they matter would be formally heard.
After some consultation, Judge Collier approved the dates of August 1 and 2 for the matter to be heard.
Afterwards Mr Guerin said he was pleased the first step had been taken.
"The judge gave us a relatively early court date," he said.
"The court case will come after the Senate Environment and Communications References Committee report date on Glencore but before the state election."
Outside the court, Mr Guerin was joined by agriculture industry leaders, including National Farmers Federation CEO Tony Mahar and Queensland Farmers Federation CEO Jo Sheppard, as well as MPs Colin Boyce, Bob Katter and Robbie Katter and Senator Pauline Hanson, where they addressed a cheering crowd.
Mr Katter said the proposed CCS project was "a disgrace" and called the mining giant to abandon their plans.
"This is the greatest act of vandalism in the country," he said.
"If you go ahead and destroy this natural treasure you will be remembered as the greatest vandals in the nation."
Mr Mahar said the CCS had to be stopped.
"Water underpins our food security, our livelihoods and our environment, there's just too much at stake to risk this valuable resource for the sake of what's basically a science experiment," Mr Mahar said.
"This is unequivocally a bad idea and we hope this issue can be resolved quickly for the benefit of the producers and communities who depend on the GAB."
Ms Sheppard said the GAB must be kept safe for future generations.
"It generates approximately $13 billion in value to the national economy every year and is a vital resource for 180,000 people, 7,600 businesses and 120 towns," she said.
Many of those attending said they had to support AgForce as the issue was "too important not to".
Devoncourt Station's Julie McDonald travelled from their property south of Cloncurry to show her support.
"The Great Artesian Basin is vital to our industry," she said.
"Without water we are nothing."
Sisters Felicity, 17, and Imogen Taylor, 15, who live on a property west of Dalby, said the future of agriculture was at risk if CCS proceeded.
"My future and that of my community rely on the Great Artesian Basin," Felicity said.
"The Great Artesian Basin is needed every day for rural and regional Queensland," Imogen said.
Plainland resident and Australian Future Farmers Exchange founder, Russell Berlin said the GAB was too important not to fight for.
"We need people who not only educated but who understand agriculture to be making these decisions," he said.
"The future of the Great Artesian Basin will impact on the next generation of farmers."
Mr Guerin said going to court was "an unprecedented move for AgForce.
"I feel relived and horrified," he said.
"Relieved we have commenced proceeding to protect this valuable resource and horrified that we even have to do this to ensure the Great Artesian Basin is never again put at risk.
"But the agricultural community was so concerned about Glencore's proposal, we were left with no other choice."
He said AgForce was seeking a judicial review of the federal decision of February 2022 that the Glencore proposal was not captured by Matters of National Environmental Significance provisions under the EPBC Act.
Earlier AgForce president Georgie Somerset AM said the organisation had been "inundated with concerns and anger from farmers and pastoralists."
"That's why we've decided to underwrite and lead legal action in this way," she said.
Glencore, through its subsidiary, CTSCo, is awaiting a decision from the Queensland government as to whether it can inject liquified carbon dioxide waste from the Millmerran power station into the Great Artesian Basin at Moonie.
Glencore said while it acknowledged the federal court proceedings, it did not believe it was appropriate to comment on legal matters until they are concluded, and a decision handed down by the court.
However, Glencore said, "the broader campaign opposing our CTSCo carbon capture and storage project is misleading and deliberately uses misinformation to spread fear."
"Glencore has published more than 3000 pages of peer-reviewed scientific information to support the CTSCo Project.
"AgForce has not produced any formally peer-reviewed scientific data or evidence to substantiate its claims.
"CCS is a proven technology and is being used in Australia and around the world today.
"The facts and science around this project, which involves a specific deep brackish aquifer in the Surat Basin - not the entire GAB - have been reviewed and supported by some of Australia's foremost scientific experts."
