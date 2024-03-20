Environment minister can't intervene in GAB process

The Queensland minister tasked with overseeing the protection of the environment, Leanne Linard, has "no powers" to intervene in the decision-making process that will decide the fate of one of Australia's greatest natural assets.
Multinational mining company, Glencore, through its subsidiary, CTSCo, is awaiting a decision from the Queensland government as to whether it can inject liquified carbon dioxide waste from the Millmerran power station into the Great Artesian Basin at Moonie.
Farm lobby groups in three states have been strident in their opposition to the proposal with AgForce Queensland commencing a federal court action last Friday to challenge a decision by the federal government in relation to the Glencore proposal and the GAB under the EPBC Act.
This week, the Queensland Farmers Federation set up a registry so all those concerned about the protection of the GAB can sign their name and pledge their support to block Glencore's proposal.
AgForce CEO Michael Guerin said AgForce was seeking a judicial review of the federal decision of February 2022 that the Glencore proposal was not captured by Matters of National Environmental Significance provisions under the EPBC Act.
Had it been considered at a federal level, it's been argued the Glencore proposal would never have got to the point where it's now being assessed by the Queensland department of environment, science and innovation.
Some industry leaders thought Ms Linard could make a captain's call to reject the Glencore proposal, effectively bypassing the departmental approval process.
But, in response to questions from Queensland Country Life as to whether this could happen, a spokesperson for Ms Linard said: "the department of environment, science and innovation has advised that the minister does not have the power to intervene in the EIS process" for the Glencore proposal.
LNP shadow environment minister Sam O'Connor said the LNP was on the record raising concerns about the proposal.
"Throughout widespread consultation, the LNP has listened to stakeholders and the community who overwhelmingly do not support this project due to the potential risks it poses to agricultural communities, domestic water supply and the environment," he said.
"The LNP does not support the proposal by CTSCo and believes the Miles Labor government should reject it."
Following Friday's move by AgForce, a Queensland department of environment, science and innovation spokesperson said the court action would not affect the Queensland government's assessment process and a final decision on Glencore's EIS was due by May.
Late last year, a proposal by the Federal Coalition to protect the GAB from CCS projects was rejected in the last sitting of federal parliament before Christmas, but the federal environment and water minister Tanya Plibersek indicated at the time that she would look into the issue in the New Year.
Ms Plibersek is on record as saying in Parliament that: "as we advance our reforms to the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act (in 2024)...I would be very pleased to work with him (the Nationals leader) on making sure that we can give these assurances for the Great Artesian Basin, and more generally for the impact that carbon capture and storage would have on water resources".
This week, when asked what Ms Plibersek had done about the GAB since that undertaking, QCL was told by the minister's office that it requested the department respond to QCL's query.
A federal department of climate change, energy, environment and water spokesperson said "as this matter is before a Federal Court of Australia, it would not be appropriate to comment further".
A QCL request to see the advice on CCS projects and the GAB given to the federal minister months ago by the Great Artesian Basin Stakeholder Advisory Committee chaired by Ms Gail Godwin-Smith was refused.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.