Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Environment minister can't intervene in GAB process

Judith Maizey
By Judith Maizey
March 21 2024 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Some towns like Cunnamulla rely on the Great Artesian Basin for tourism. Picture: courtesy of Sean Scott Photography
Some towns like Cunnamulla rely on the Great Artesian Basin for tourism. Picture: courtesy of Sean Scott Photography

The Queensland minister tasked with overseeing the protection of the environment, Leanne Linard, has "no powers" to intervene in the decision-making process that will decide the fate of one of Australia's greatest natural assets.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Judith Maizey

Judith Maizey

Journalist

Judith Maizey has worked as a journalist and communications specialist for more than 30 years throughout Queensland and NSW. Working for Queensland Country Life, she is always up for a chat and loves a good story. Contact 0417 546 616. E: judith.maizey@queenslandcountrylife.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.