New ADF board has challenges ahead

By Eric Danzi, Eastausmilk Ceo
December 30 2023 - 11:30am
Matt Trace has joined the Australian Dairy Farmers board. File picture
A few weeks ago, Matt Trace from Queensland replaced fellow Queenslander Brian Tessmann on the Australian Dairy Farmers board. Last week it was announced that David Beca was appointed to the board as the independent director and, subsequently, Ben Bennett was appointed president with Heath Cook to continue as vice-president. I would like to congratulate the two new directors and wish them, and the new president and vice-president the best for the coming years. Heath is an eastAUSmilk member.

