Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Grower pays $10K in transport levies as truckers pass on closed road costs

Alison Paterson
By Alison Paterson
Updated January 31 2024 - 5:17pm, first published 5:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mareeba Transport operations manager Robert Parsons said the closure of the Palmerston Highway had added more fuel costs and longer travel times to moving produce and goods to and from the Tablelands. Picture: Supplied
Mareeba Transport operations manager Robert Parsons said the closure of the Palmerston Highway had added more fuel costs and longer travel times to moving produce and goods to and from the Tablelands. Picture: Supplied

The weather may have cleared but with many key routes around the state still flooded or being repaired, transport firms faced with longer drive times and higher fuel prices are passing on extra costs to growers already struggling to get their crops to market.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Paterson

Alison Paterson

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.