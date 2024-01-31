Grower pays $10K in transport levies as truckers pass on closed road costs

The weather may have cleared but with many key routes around the state still flooded or being repaired, transport firms faced with longer drive times and higher fuel prices are passing on extra costs to growers already struggling to get their crops to market.
Transportation firms hauling agricultural products in and out of areas impacted by recent weather events said they are concerned as some highways are closed or facing single lane access, increased travel time and some bridges are subject to reduced tonnage, meaning big trucks have to take an almost always costly detour.
But growers said they are out of pocket many thousands of dollars in additional levies getting their produce to market.
On the Atherton Tablelands, Skybury Farms general manager Candy Maclaughlin said their property near Mareeba which specialises in growing red papaya, has paid thousands of dollars in additional levees to get their produce to market.
"The levees imposed on us for additional miles has already cost us $10,000 so far," she said.
"This all cuts into our bottom line,"
Ms Maclaughlin said getting produce down to the coast was complex as some roads are still unable to cope with heavy vehicles .
"Things (transportation) change week to week," she said.
"We think we have hit rock bottom but we get heavy rains again and we lose another bridge, even trying to get trucks access to fields or the packing shed is still very difficult.
"There's no way we can recover this, it's a fact of doing business and unfortunately, the person it will end up most impacting is the one shopping at the supermarket.
"When the Palmerston Hwy reopens, it will certainly stop the levy which will put a significant amount of money in growers pockets, but will every truck be able access the highway straight away and is it feasible to wait for this or not?"
Mareeba Transport manager Robert Parsons said the closure of the Palmerston Highway added significant costs and delays to moving produce and goods to and from the Tablelands to their depots at Mareeba, Atherton and Townsville.
"The Palmerston Hwy is still closed and so we are having to go the inland route with the multi-combo vehicles (B-Doubles) which adds 400km and five or six hours to the journey," he said.
"At the end of the day we have to do what we have to do...and we have to pass he costs on the end-user which is always the grower."
Mr Parsons said the closure of the Palmerston Hwy which their company had been travelling for around 50 years, was a huge issue.
"Traditionally a straight-through load from Mareeba to Townsville, then load and drive back could be done in 12 hours, but now it can take two days," he said.
"While we don't cart that much produce, we do move a lot of fertilizer and chemicals to retailers then we bring down loads of hay and feed from as far as Mount Garnet and across the Tablelands to the coast."
And while he's glad he's not having to fix the highway himself, Mr Parsons said he wished communications from the Department of Transport and Main Roads on how the road works were proceeding, was more consistent.
"I'd hate to have the job repairing the Palmerston Hwy, I feel the people doing it are doing their best, but government communications on the job are dire," he said.
"We have been left in the dark, anything we find out is via social media or word of mouth, so early on I signed up for the Queensland government (email) briefings so I get the news two hours ahead of social media on what's going on."
Looking ahead, Mr Parson said he's heard the Palmerston Hwy might open mid-February, which he said would be a huge relief for everyone.
"We hard the Palmerston will have a one way detour lane," he said.
"It will make a big difference when we can use it again."
Queensland Fruit and Vegetables Growers CEO Rachel Chambers said their members were faced with higher costs to have their harvest shipped to market.
"Some growers are being charged $15 to $30 extra per pallet," she said.
"Growers are facing increased costs just to stay competitive."
TMR updates as of January 31, 2024
Captain Cook Highway (Cairns to Mossman)
Palmerston Highway
Kennedy Highway Cairns to Mareeba (Kuranda Range Road)
TMR SEQ update
Impacts - Wide Bay area
Impacts - SEQ
For up to date road conditions check https://qldtraffic.qld.gov.au/ or 13 19 40.
Know more about this issue? Contact Alison Paterson on 0437 861 082
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.