Has funding been cut for a heavy vehicle safety program or not?

The Federal Coalition says a heavy vehicle road program worth millions of dollars has been scrapped, but the government says that's not the case so who do you believe?
Last week, Federal Member for Flynn Colin Boyce along with Shadow Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Senator Bridget McKenzie, issued a press release stating Labor had scrapped the Heavy Vehicle Safety and Productivity Program (HVSPP).
Mr Boyce said the Albanese Government's on-going funding cuts to road programs such as the HVSPP highlighted Labor's failure to understand the critical role Australian road networks provide in driving national economic growth and prosperity.
But inquiries to representatives of the trucking industry indicated the program had not been scrapped, but rebranded.
A phone call to the Federal Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development, Catherine King's office elicited the same response - that the program had not been axed.
Instead, the Minister's press release stated they would, in fact, merge the HVSPP and the Bridges Renewal Program (BRP) into a new Safer Local Roads and Infrastructure Program.
And, that the amount of funding for the new program will gradually increase such that $200 million will be available per year, up from the current $150 million total annual investment in the HVSPP and the BRP.
Ms King's statement went on to say the changes were recommended by the Independent Strategic Review of the Infrastructure Investment Program and the increases in funding will be phased in over the forward estimates to avoid putting pressure on inflation, supply costs and the construction labour market.
In response, Mr Boyce and his office modified their stance by acknowledging the new program, but questioning its value and funding.
Via a written statement to Queensland Country Life, Mr Boyce said the HVSPP was specifically designed to invest in road infrastructure upgrades to support the heavy vehicle industry.
"There is no guarantee the new program will provide the same dedicated focus on improving safety for our truckies as the program has deliberately been designed to be more flexible," he said.
"The government could potentially change the focus of the new program from year to year by amending the guidelines to respond to the latest area of political pressure."
Mr Boyce said detailed funding data released by the Commonwealth Treasury in the Mid-Year Economic and Fiscal Outlook in December 2023 shows the new program was not $200 million per year and delivers ($2 million) less money over the budget forward estimates.
To which Minister King's office replied, in writing, that there had been no funding cuts for bridges and heavy vehicle programs.
"In fact, the Albanese Government is increasing funding for bridges and roads and making it easier for councils to access those funds. This is the latest in a long list of examples of Bridget McKenzie lying to the Australian public," she said.
"We also know with an increase in extreme weather events due to climate change, councils are struggling to manage the rising costs and increased pressure on their local roads.
"That's why the Albanese Government is also progressively doubling Roads to Recovery (program) from $500 million to $1 billion per year and gradually increasing available funding under the Black Spot Program from the current amount of $110 million to $150 million per year."
