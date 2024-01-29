Queensland Country Life
E-petition calls for farm animal shade protection as feedlots embrace cover

Alison Paterson
By Alison Paterson
January 30 2024 - 7:30am
While these Muraca weaners enjoy the shade, not all properties have enough trees to provide sun protection for their animals. Now an e-petition is before the state government calling for all farm animals to be protected during the climate crises. Picture: QCL File
As feedlot owners become increasingly committed to provide better protection for their cattle, an e-petition demanding mandatory shade for all farm animals is before Queensland Parliament.

