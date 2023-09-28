The ingenuity of the military commander who was one of the early owners of Canning Downs South, a property in the Warwick region, is being mirrored by its current owners, who are claiming an Australian first in the feedlot industry.
The Shaw family, which is in the throes of constructing six sheds to house 10,000 Wagyu cattle, says its commitment to a 100 per cent shed system for its business is a first for an Australian beef producer not custom feeding.
Growing out cattle in barns is a common practice in other parts of the world, notably Europe and North America, but it's still a relatively new concept in Australia
Chris Shaw began with a conventional 999-head feedlot licence at picturesque Canning Downs South in 2005, feeding mainly Angus cattle, expanding to 2500 head 10 years later, and then increasing to 9400 cattle in 2019, before deciding to neutralise the environment they were producing beef in.
All the sheds, including the industry-first 480-metre long structure that covers 3000 head, are built in a distinctively oriental design incorporating concave roof lines and an open vent at the top to increase airflow, which Mr Shaw said was reducing the temperature for the stock considerably.
Not only is the design original but the bedding for the stock, the beneficial effect on the odour produced, and the resultant compost, are ground-breaking in their concept.
Unlike a normal feedlot pen, Canning Downs South has deep litter compost pads made with a starter base of sawdust, to which the Shaws add Soil Life probiotics containing micro-organisms that break down organic matter.
"We're producing compost from the beginning, so that's one reason you don't have much odour," livestock manager Jack Shaw said.
As well as being dry underfoot, thanks to the shelter and the bedding, the pens only need cleaning out once a year, and the organic matter can be incorporated into the poor granite soil in surrounding paddocks without concerns about antibiotic contamination.
It also means their manure isn't a cost to them to dispose of.
They add more sawdust, sourced from a mill at Killarney 20 kilometres down the road, and probiotic mix at regular intervals, with a fertiliser spreader.
The proximity of an orange juice manufacturing plant 20 km away in the opposite direction, at Warwick, makes another innovation, including orange pulp as part of the ration fed to cattle, possible.
A distinctive citrus smell wafts through the air around the sheds and Chris Shaw Jr said the cattle loved eating it.
They've since discovered the pulp flavours the meat a certain way, and lab testing has shown the oil lowers the melting point of Wagyu fat, where the meat's flavour comes from, even more.
The pulp joins biscuit dough, biscuit meal, confectionery, hominy, almond hulls, all energy food, in the diet, which may all have otherwise gone to waste.
"We never compromise on the quality of what our cattle eat - at the same time this is good for the cattle and the environment," Chris Shaw Jr said.
The orange theme carries on to the boxes of premium branded product that the Shaw's Elbow Valley Beef company sells overseas.
It's here that the family is able to honour the military commander, General Sir Harry Chauvel, who owned the property for 15 years at the turn of the 19th century.
The 'business class' purebred and F1 middle to high marble scoring brand is called Sir Harry, and is in a black box with an orange band, while the fullblood brand, boxed in a white box with an orange band, is labelled The Chauvel.
"Orange in China is like a symbol of wealth," Mr Shaw explained, adding that they wanted to recognise the connection between the World War I military hero and the beef produced on the land today.
"During his distinguished career, Sir Harry displayed qualities of hard work, dedication and a belief in what you are doing is worthwhile, and that's what drives the production of the Sir Harry Wagyu product today," he said.
Initiating the change to a fully shedded operation was based on environmental and animal welfare considerations, but there were plenty of economic reasons to convert the feedlot tucked into an elbow of the Condamine River, feed conversion ratios among them.
In a wet and cold winter, when 100-day trade cattle in open pens were fed 16kg a day, on the assumption that 11-12kg was for maintenance and the rest was going to weight gain, it was found that all the ration was needed to maintain their weight, thanks to the environment.
"You want to make it so the pens are dry and clean in winter, and in summer you want them to be cool and dry," Chris Shaw said.
They feed only Wagyu cattle now, some their own and the rest sourced from a single client, and believe the sheds are helping the cattle achieve a better marble score than if they were standing out in the heat.
The sheds have all been built on a north-south alignment in order for the cattle to receive morning and afternoon sun though, unlike dairy sheds, which are east-west to minimise sun exposure.
According to Jack Shaw, now that the cattle are under cover they're anecdotally drinking about 20pc less water, about 30 litres a day, compared to 40 to 50l in open pens.
"That won't change much when it gets hot," he said.
Rain run-off from the long concave roofs account for 20pc of the feedlot's water requirement intake, and water ponds are a cooling feature of the facility.
"With 10,000 head on feed, multiply that by 30l a day, 20pc is a significant amount of water," Mr Shaw said.
The cattle occupy a quarter of the footprint they'd occupy if they were conventionally fed, in pens that are 30m by 36m, with a bunk and water trough on either side, so they only have to walk 15m or so for food and drink.
They are in a long feeding program of between 400 and 540 days, and around 500 bodies are processed a month, half in Warwick at John Dee for domestic and overseas markets such as the US, Korea, Japan and the Middle East, and the other half in Melbourne for export to China.
Sarah Shaw, the business's manager and founder Chris Shaw's niece, said sheds had been a game-changer for their business, thanks to their low footprint, the reduction in environmental issues and their impact on neighbours, and for the comfortable environment they provide for the cattle.
"Even though it's a significant investment, it's a cost that's worth it," she said.
They were lucky to source the material for the sheds at CDS and at Felton, where they are planning to duplicate the operation, before the price of steel doubled.
"Wagyu are bulletproof to feed," Chris Shaw said.
"They're bred in a shed, they're designed to live in a shed and they're happiest when they're in a shed.
"The hardest thing is to reliably supply the world with high quality ethical meat with a low impact at home.
"To do it you have to design around the cattle's experience, and then bite the bullet and invest what's needed, both upfront and ongoing.
"Now our products have a fantastic flavour that's in demand with quality-conscious customers.
"We can and do offer it all."
