Vet sounds warning for farm animals in heatwave

Judith Maizey
By Judith Maizey
January 24 2024 - 9:00am
Central Queensland veterinarian and grazier, Neil Farmer. Picture: Judith Maizey
Shade and water are the keys to looking after farm animals during this extreme heatwave, says Central Queensland veterinarian and grazier Neil Farmer.

