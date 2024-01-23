Vet sounds warning for farm animals in heatwave

Shade and water are the keys to looking after farm animals during this extreme heatwave, says Central Queensland veterinarian and grazier Neil Farmer.
Mr Farmer of Farmer's Veterinary Service said animals, whether it was horses or dogs, can overheat quite quickly in this hot weather and humidity.
He said people also needed to be mindful of working dogs in the backs of vehicles standing on a steel surface or on concrete or bitumen as those surfaces can get extremely hot and burn their feet quite quickly.
Mr Farmer said worm burdens with external and internal parasites could also cause a few issues with weaners and young cattle in this heat.
He said parasites can lower an animal's blood cell count and this can be exacerbated in extreme hot weather.
"We're also seeing a lot of buffalo fly with this hot weather and buffalo fly leads to the threat of three-day sickness - so we may see quite a few cattle that do go down with three-day in this hot weather and potentially see higher levels of mortality and morbidity," he said.
Mr Farmer said any work with livestock should be done in the cool of the morning, nice and early, before it gets too hot.
He said people also need to be mindful that when castrating cattle with a scalpel or dehorning cattle in this hot weather it can some times lead to severe blood loss.
Earlier this week, Mr Farmer branded 150 weaners and had another 100 to do, but he said the work was being done in shaded facilities with plenty of water, limited time off their mother and under low stress conditions.
"We just get them in and out," he said.
