Ombudsman an option for irate Central Highlands ratepayer

A system of local government that is not accountable, effective, efficient or sustainable is how Central Highlands ratepayer Dan Perry has described the rating strategy adopted by his regional council.
He has also accused it of not being transparent and of being misleading.
His disgruntlement was contained in a letter of complaint to the Central Highlands Regional Council and was followed up with an address at a council community information session last week.
Mr Perry, who operates a 4855ha property near Emerald, has added his voice to that of the Central Highlands Ratepayers Association, which announced at the start of January it was prepared to bankroll campaigns of approved candidates at the March local government elections, with the hope of bringing about changes to the policy of capping rates.
Mr Perry says he's an unwilling spokesperson but was moved to speak out after revelations that stemmed from what he thought was an incorrect valuation being put on his rates notice, after he'd objected to the 2021 valuation increase of his land, and which he got reduced.
"I had an email journey with the council for a couple of months, then I finally understood how they were doing it," he said.
Unravelling what he saw the process as in his letter, he said council hadn't used the accepted process of adjusting the 'rate in the dollar' once it had the new valuations, to collect what it needed for its budget.
He said the rate had been increased a small amount, which was then multiplied by the new, much higher valuation, "which resulted in an uncapped increase of over 200 per cent in most rural rate payer cases".
"Council then capped the increase at 15pc for that year," he said.
"The subsequent two years, small percentage increases were added to the 'rate in the dollar' and the increase was capped at 30pc and 10pc respectively.
"Council's decision to adopt a method where massive uncapped rate amounts are established and then accessed to any extent (at their discretion each year via capping), is not, in my opinion, decision making in the public interest."
Mr Perry said that as well as feeling he was paying too much, his and others' problem was that they couldn't be sure of the amount of rates they'd be paying each year.
"You can't expect a CPI increase, and the rates notice doesn't show the uncapped value, which is what you look at when you're buying a property.
"The unimproved value, the rate in the dollar, and the half yearly capped amount is displayed on all rates notices issued, however, the uncapped amount is not shown.
"Not showing this figure, coupled with the current method of calculating rates, is concealing the enormous burden rural rate payers are facing in future years.
"I believe this is misleading and is...not in line with council's transparency principles."
Signing an e-petition launched last year by the Bundaberg Regional Ratepayers Association, calling for state government guidelines on local government rating to be made mandatory, resulted in Mr Perry receiving a letter from then-Deputy Premier Steven Miles, commenting that each local government developed a rating strategy that best fit its circumstances and its community's needs.
He advised that anyone who was dissatisfied with a local government's response to any complaint could refer the matter to the Queensland Ombudsman for review.
Mr Perry said seeking a ruling from the Queensland Ombudsman was not out of the question but at this stage he would await a written response to his presentation at the Emerald meeting.
It was one of four held across the region - others were at Arcadia Valley, Rolleston and Dingo - and according to a council media release, over 130 residents attended in total.
CQ Today reported that along with mayor Kerry Hayes, councillors Gai Sypher, Rachael Cruwys, Janice Moriarty and Anne Carpenter attended, along with moderator Neil Castles.
Making the most of the opportunity to explain the factors and information that council decision-makers consider when developing the region's annual budget, CHRC mayor Kerry Hayes said they had received "some very positive feedback from the community for providing the opportunity to ask questions and address enquiries".
"People were grateful for the opportunity to have their voice heard and have a response to the way rates are calculated," he said.
"Concerns were raised, opinions stated and even with lots of emotion in the room, the sessions were all very respectful.
"I trust these sessions were enlightening and provided the community with valuable insights into council's processes."
The release also said the sessions had provided an opportunity for council staff to play a pivotal role in resolving rate issues for rural ratepayers, including succession and forced property amalgamation challenges.
According to a council spokesperson, nine individual ratepayers took the opportunity to speak to a council officer about queries in relation to their rate accounts.
"These queries are currently being reviewed and actioned by staff with a view to a timely and satisfactory outcome for the ratepayer," they said. "These queries largely related to eligibility for the rural rate family succession planning concession, and the impact on capping when lots are amalgamated by the Department of Resources."
Cr Hayes said the sessions gave the community and ratepayers additional transparency and opportunity for accountability.
"Perhaps (they) will become a regular function in future budget deliberations," he said.
The release concluded by saying that feedback and discussions from the sessions would be integral in the 2024-2025 budget preparations.
So far CHRC rural rates have risen over 160pc after three years and Mr Perry and others fear increases in unimproved land values, due again this year, will exacerbate the situation.
"Personally, I have spent an enormous amount of time and effort trying to understand the risk that even the current (capped) rates pose to my business viability," Mr Perry said. "It has caused me great anguish to discover my business viability will be in a far worse position when the 'concealed' uncapped amount is inevitably imposed."
He said the running costs of his property were $150,000, $30,000 of which were rates payments.
"It's at the top of my expenses," he said. "It's nothing to have a three-year drought here, and you've got to come up with that money, and climbing, each of those years."
As far as getting a response to his presentation, Mr Perry said that with the council about to go into caretaker mode ahead of the elections, he didn't have high hopes.
"The timing can go two ways though - it's good if you want to promote a cause in advance of the election," he said..
