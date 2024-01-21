Queensland Country Life
Ombudsman an option for irate Central Highlands ratepayer

By Sally Gall
January 22 2024 - 7:30am
Emerald property owner Dan Perry addresses one of the budget information sessions held by the Central Highlands Regional Council last week. Picture: Supplied
A system of local government that is not accountable, effective, efficient or sustainable is how Central Highlands ratepayer Dan Perry has described the rating strategy adopted by his regional council.

