Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Brumptons just short of Queensland on-property ram sale record

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated January 18 2024 - 12:37am, first published January 17 2024 - 8:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elders selling agent Andrew Meara, second left, and vendor's agent Scott Thrift, AWN Narromine, with Charlie, Felicity and Lachie Brumpton, Jolly Jumbuck poll Merino stud, and the sale's top priced ram. Picture: Sally Gall
Elders selling agent Andrew Meara, second left, and vendor's agent Scott Thrift, AWN Narromine, with Charlie, Felicity and Lachie Brumpton, Jolly Jumbuck poll Merino stud, and the sale's top priced ram. Picture: Sally Gall

An extra $300 bid would have seen the Brumpton family claim a new Queensland record for the price paid for a ram at an on-property sale, at Mitchell on Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications. Get in touch at 0427 575 955 if you've got a story idea for me.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.