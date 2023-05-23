Queensland Country Life
Tambua superfine poll Merinos at Charleville State Sheep Show

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
May 24 2023 - 6:30am
Michael Evans and one of his prizewinning Merinos, taken at the Nyngan Show last week. He then brought a team of six Tambua sheep to Queensland's State Sheep Show at Charleville. Picture: Sally Gall
Michael Evans and one of his prizewinning Merinos, taken at the Nyngan Show last week. He then brought a team of six Tambua sheep to Queensland's State Sheep Show at Charleville. Picture: Sally Gall

While he didn't return home with any broad ribbons, western NSW superfine poll Merino breeder Michael Evans said he was pleased he'd taken the opportunity of Queensland's state sheep show being at Charleville, to make the trip up and back.

