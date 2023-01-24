Queensland Country Life
Jolly Jumbuck poll ram almost doubles previous top-price at annual sale

Clare Adcock
Clare Adcock
January 24 2023 - 4:00pm
Sale topper and Jolly Jumbuck Top Priced Ram - Lachie and Flick Brumpton, Virginia and Brett Elliot, and Charlie Brumpton. Pictures supplied by Brumpton family

It was the poll Merinos who stole the show at the annual Mount Ascot and Jolly Jumbuck on-property ram sale last Wednesday, with the sale topper selling for a record $9000.

Roma Journalist - Queensland Country Life

