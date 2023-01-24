It was the poll Merinos who stole the show at the annual Mount Ascot and Jolly Jumbuck on-property ram sale last Wednesday, with the sale topper selling for a record $9000.
Nigel, Rosemary, Felicity, Charlie and Lachie Brumpton offered 144 rams (108 single pens and 36 pens of three), achieving a sale clearance of 100 per cent, and an overall sale average of $2156.
The Mt Ascot Merinos recorded an average of $2057, and the Jolly Jumbuck Poll Merinos reached an average of $2295.
"We had a tremendous sale with 100 per cent clearance, so it was a great result," Nigel Brumpton said.
"There was a big crowd of people there, probably around 70 or 80, which was really good and it was a very similar average to previous years, but we put up more rams this year.
"It was our second sale for the year because we had our northern sale at the Wellshot Hotel in September, and we thought it might take away from this sale, but it actually enhanced it.
"So, that's nearly 280 rams up for auction for the year, which is a big sale number, and we were very happy with it."
Brett and Virginia Elliot, Winton, took home the $9000 sale-topping Jolly Jumbuck Poll ram, while Little Merinos, Hughenden and Cunnamulla, purchased the top priced Mount Ascot ram for $6000.
The Little Family secured 32 rams in total, at an average price of $2631, while Brett and Virginia Elliot purchased five poll rams averaging $4040.
Other bulk buyers of the Mount Ascot rams included Harry and Susan Glasson, who took 15 home to Greenlaw, Yaraka, for an average of $1306, the Crook-King Family, Glenorie, Morven, with six averaging $1633, and Graeme and Deb Winks, Tilquin, Bollon, with 12 at an average of $1700.
Shane and Amanda Jones, Padua, Ilfracombe, were one of the biggest repeat purchasers on the day, taking home 23 Jolly Jumbuck Poll Merinos at an average of $1373, while Ken Alexander, Willoughby, Barcaldine, secured six poll rams averaging $2500 and David Sisson, Glenene, Guyra, purchased four at an average price of $3775.
The Brumpton family also offered Lot 19 for $2800, with all proceeds going to LifleFlight.
