Meet two Aussie cowboys who've made it big on the world rodeo stage

Australia's newest world champion has already planned how to make use of his $595,414 winnings after recuperating from a clash with a bull that landed him in hospital last week.
Ky Hamilton has been compared to the Man from Snowy River and described as a cult hero by commentators overwhelmed with how he got off his hospital bed and rode not one but two bulls, 16 hours after losing consciousness and being flung like a rag doll off the bull he was on, at the Professional Rodeo Cowboys' Association national finals in Las Vegas last week.
"It's a documentary in the making," Chute Boss commentator Tracy Renck said, assessing the courage of the 24-year-old bull rider from Mackay in not just coming back from injury to collect equal third in an unprecedented morning round of competition, but going on to win the night round.
"Bull riders are always respected for their toughness but if you watch what happened in round 5 and you see him not only come back but win a world championship - it's a phenomenal thing to watch," he said. "He's done things no-one thought he could do."
The achievements of fellow Queenslander Damian Brennan, who grew up competing in rodeos around his home town of Injune, while receiving less attention, were also a personal best..
After three years on the US pro rodeo circuit, he was crowned the Resistol Rookie of the Year in saddle bronc riding last year, and steadily rose through the ranks this year from 17th place to claim a spot in his first National Finals Rodeo.
He did so well that he rose from 14th to finish 5th in the bronc standings, and 4th in the average over 10 head.
Ky's mother Sharell Hamilton, who was in Nevada for the finals, said it felt like the whole of Australia was riding along with her son at his fourth NFR appearance, the amount of supportive messages he'd been receiving.
"His social media is going nuts and yes, he's had calls from papers and news crews from back home," she said, fielding messages for her exhausted son.
After losing consciousness and breaking a rib in round 5 of the PRCA's premier event, and not being expected to compete in the next one or two rounds, he left hospital with an all-clear to continue riding, made time and equal third in round 6, then became the sole competitor to ride time in round 7, clinching a $99,053 paycheque and his position at the top of the world standings.
Although he was then bucked off in round 8, and again in a round 9 reride, no other rider was able to match his achievements in the last three rounds, and so, being in pain, was able to turn out his round 10 bull, being assured of finishing with a career-first world championship.
He also captured the Top Gun award for the contestant who wins the most money at the finals in one event, by earning $239,060, and broke the single season bull riding mark of $592,144 set by friend and travel companion Stetson Wright last year.
Ky also claimed first place in the bull riding finals average with 514.5 points on six head and a $78,747 payout.
His PRCA championship is the first in bull riding for an Australian.
Sharell Hamilton said that by riding in rounds 6 and 7, Ky gave himself more of an opportunity to close in on the world championship, his goal since he started riding.
"He did have a concussion (after the round 5 incident) but a scan showed there was no brain bleed," she said.
"The bull's horn actually hit his top left rib just under his collar bone, and it's believed that impact caused him to lose consciousness.
"The bull didn't actually hit his head."
He's bought himself a piece of land with a house in Stephenville Texas, and so his winnings will go towards building a shed, garage, yards, and getting things as he'd like them, according to his mother.
"He will rest up and take a break for a bit," she said. "The new PRCA season has kicked off with some events, and he will start his season mid-January in Denver."
Ky said he'd grown up idolising cowboys and surrounding himself with bull riders that were cowboys.
"The Troy Dunns and JB Mauneys are who I wanted to be like, carrying their mentality of just another day.
"I'm just glad I have guys around me that are like them, groomed me, and showed me the way."
