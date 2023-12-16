Aussie bull rider on top of the world

Although Ky Hamilton has two bulls to ride at the US National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas today, he knows he's created a new record for fellow Australian bull riders to aspire to.
It doesn't matter whether he outlasts his round 9 reride when he's first out of the chutes today, or bests Rafter G Rodeo's Western Haulers Hurricane as the last rider in round 10 to finish off the competition - the Mackay cowboy will become the first Australian to capture a PRCA Bull Riding World Championship.
It's an outstanding effort for the 24-year-old, who lost consciousness and broke a rib in round 5 of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys' Association premier event, and who wasn't expected to compete in the next one or two rounds.
Not only did he leave hospital with an all-clear to continue riding, he made time and was equal third in round 6, then became the sole competitor to ride time in round 7, clinching a $99,053 paycheque and his position at the top of the world standings.
Despite not scoring in round 8 and waiting on a reride from round 9 last night, his $516,667 winnings means no bull rider in the field can surpass Ky in the world standings, even if another cowboy was the lone rider in round 10 and won the average.
Because of the way other rides turned out in round 9, Ky is now assured of the world crown and a prized gold buckle.
According to PRCA media, Ky joins ProRodeo Hall of Famers Dave Appleton (all-around, 1988) and Glen O'Neill (saddle bronc riding, 2002) as the only Australians to win PRCA world championships.
He is currently first in the average and if he wins the NFR average he will be the first Australian to do so since fellow Queenslander Greg Potter, from Ridgelands, north west of Rockhampton, accomplished the feat with 502.5 points on six head in 2003.
He also has the chance today to break the single season bull riding earnings mark of $592,144 set by good mate and travelling companion Stetson Wright last year.
Despite sustaining a hamstring injury and having to sit out much of the finals, Stetson has already won the all-around world championship.
According to the Cowboy Channel, if it wasn't for Stetson, Ky would have received far more credit for the regular season he put together.
They described it as one of the best all-time in the bull riding.
"Sparked by a 6-for-6, $60,000+ win at RodeoHouston, Hamilton amassed more than $250,000, averaging a PRCA-leading 85.95 points with a 50 percent riding percentage to boot," they said.
"In addition to Houston, Hamilton was the champion of 11 other rodeos including Tuscon, Redding, Sheridan and Sisters among others.
"Last year, he finished No 4 in the world and No 3 in the NFR average, riding 6-of-10 bulls."
He told Queensland Country Life in May 2022 he wanted to be a world champion.
The last 10 days have been an emotional rollercoaster for Ky but it will all end with a gold buckle later today.
