"That kid doesn't know how good he rides."
Those were the words of the commentator describing Damian Brennan's 90-point ride in the semi-finals at this year's Calgary Stampede, which had all nationalities, not just the Australians in the crowd, getting loud in appreciation.
It was a ride that helped propel the Injune local from 25 on the world standings to 16th, and closer to contention for the NFR finals in Las Vegas in December.
It's Damian's third year on the North American pro rodeo circuit after gaining a scholarship to attend Western Texas College in the US but although he describes it as a steady start, he's so far managed to clinch the 2023 College National Finals Rodeo saddle bronc championship at Casper, Wyoming in a tie with Cal Poly State University's Quintin McWhorter, each scoring 323.5 points.
The PRCA 2022 Resistol Rookie of the Year in saddle bronc riding added that to wins at the Guadalupe County Fair & PRCA Rodeo in Seguin, Texas, the Battle Born Broncs in Nevada, and the division 2 qualifying event for the Xtreme Bulls & Broncs in Oklahoma City.
He put part of his win at Canada's best-known rodeo down to drawing good horses, but said he'd been riding well all year and was just able to capitalise on that when the chute opened.
"I'm looking to finish strong to get to the NFR - that's what you rodeo for all year," he said. "I haven't competed there yet but went there for the Rookie of the Year presentation."
He finished last year in 17th place, and earnt nearly $100,000 plus sponsorship.
At Calgary this month he went on to finish third overall behind Dawson Hay and Ben Andersen, scoring 87.5 and $10,000.
His dad Peter Brennan, one of the Tooloombilla Rodeo's main pick-up men, has been watching his rides from Australia and said it was great to see how well he was doing on the world stage.
"He and Ky Hamilton, who's bull riding, drove all night from a rodeo in the US to be at Calgary - that's the way they roll over there," he said. "I think he's inspiring a lot of people back here."
One of them is distance ed classmate Darcy Radel, a freshman at Western Texas College, who practised alongside Damian at the Brennan's on-property arena on weekends, along with Tom Webster, who's competing in bareback and saddle bronc events.
Also listed on the Western Texas College roster are Weengallon's Warwick Southern and Goondiwindi's Scott Wells.
Damian, 24, said bucking out horses had been a hobby back home and he'd been keen to take it further.
"If you want to make it a career, this is where you come," he said. "There are so many bucking contractors and the standard is so good."
He says he's sticking to saddle broncs, saying with a very Australian drawl that bulls scare him too much and bareback riders hurt their shoulders with their action.
At this time of year, in the northern hemisphere summer, he and his fellow competitors buck out at up to five rodeos a week, getting from event to event in a truck and camper.
"We can do a limit of 100 rodeos a year, and that's what I'm aiming for again," he said.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.