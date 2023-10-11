Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Theodore stud set new Australian red Brangus bull record at 2023 Rockhampton Brangus Sale

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated October 11 2023 - 4:33pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New Australian record top price red Brangus bull, Jateebee Yellowfin, with buyer Ian Galloway, Duarran stud, Roma, vendor Jack Walker and son, Charlie of Jateebee Red Brangus stud, Theodore.
New Australian record top price red Brangus bull, Jateebee Yellowfin, with buyer Ian Galloway, Duarran stud, Roma, vendor Jack Walker and son, Charlie of Jateebee Red Brangus stud, Theodore.

A new record price of $55,000 was paid for a red Brangus bull at Monday's annual Rockhampton Brangus Sale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Journalist

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Emerald and reporting on agriculture and rural news in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437528907 or email ben.harden@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.