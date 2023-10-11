A new record price of $55,000 was paid for a red Brangus bull at Monday's annual Rockhampton Brangus Sale.
The previous record was held by the Dingle family of Redline stud, Eidsvold, who sold Redline Ravenshoe 20/251 for $50,000 to the Propsting family, No. 27 Pastoral Company, Richmond, at the Rockhampton Brangus Sale in 2021.
Jateebee Yellowfin was offered by Jack and Mim Walker, Jateebee Red Brangus stud, Theodore, and sold to Ian and Anne Galloway, Duarran stud, Roma.
The 24-month-old was sold in a three-quarter share full possession arrangement.
Mr Walker said the family were "stoked" with the sale of Yellowfin.
"We had collected semen from him just prior to the sale, because we wanted to keep those genetics and in fact, we would have kept him, had he not been so related to a significant portion of the herd," Mr Walker said.
"We also had actually reserved him at $20,000, but the reserve was about a third of that price we sold him for.
"We didn't have any great expectations heading into the sale, but we thought a fair bit of him."
Their 10-year-old son, Charlie, broke Yellowfin in and took him to the Springsure Cattle Camp at the start of the year.
Mr Walker said they've seen rising interest in buyers seeking out red Brangus cattle.
"(Yellowfin) is pretty exceptional bull and I couldn't find a fault with him," he said.
"The Brangus breed as a whole, is doing very well at the moment and people are appreciating the breed's market suitability and the fertility in the females.
"There is a large percentage of people who prefer red cattle and the red brangus give them that option and do a good job.
"There seems to rising interest in the reds."
Yellowfin weighed 1028 kilograms, measured 42cm in the scrotum, an EMA of 145sq cm, and P8 and rib fats of 17mm and 12mm, respectively.
The two-day sale formally kicked off on Sunday afternoon with the commercial and registered female sale.
A total of 116 commercial females sold, setting an average of $883 per head, while their registered female counterparts then entered the selling ring with 54 of the 63 sold, representing a clearance rate of 85 per cent, a top price of $20,000 and an average of $6268.
Meanwhile, two black Brangus bulls hit a sale high of $70,000 in the bull sale on Monday.
The top price was achieved by Daniel Lowe and family of Sunday Camp Brangus stud, Bellbrook, NSW, and Bruce and Leanne Woodard, Bonox Brangus stud, Taroom.
Sunday Camp S010 was purchased by Paul and Catherine Mackenzie, Coolmaringa Brangus stud at Dingo while Bonox 1453 was knocked down to Ian Francis of Cedar Valley, Wondai.
In total, 187 bulls of the 215 offered were sold to represent a clearance of 86pc, gross of $2,449,000 and average of $13,096.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.