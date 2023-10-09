Queensland Country Life
Rockhampton Brangus bull sale topped by Bonox and Sunday Camp studs in 2023

By Ben Harden
Updated October 9 2023 - 7:52pm, first published 7:46pm
Equal top price bull, Sunday Camp 5010, with Ray White Livestock's Matthew Olsson, buyer Catherine Mackenzie, Coolmaringa Brangus, Dingo, and vendor Daniel Lowe, Sunday Camp Brangus stud, Bellbrook, NSW. Picture: Ben Harden
Two studs from Queensland and New South Wales claimed top honours at the 2023 Rockhampton Brangus Sale, after two bulls hit a sale high of $70,000.

