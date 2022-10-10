The two day annual Rockhampton Brangus Sale has commenced with a terrific show of support with registered heifers hitting $45,000 and commercial outfits topping at $6000 per head.
Conducted at CQLX, Gracemere the sale saw 213 commercial females formally kick off the official side of proceedings with 213 head setting an average $2520 per head.
These were followed by 43 registered counterparts hitting $45,000 on the way to settling out at an average $10,395.
Average values for the registered product increased by nearly $4000 per head when compared with the 2021 result while clearance levels increased by 19 percent over the same period.
Headlining the opening day was the $45,000 Barronessa Aspen 820S1 (pictured) offered by Joe, Sharon Strazzeri and Sons, Barronessa stud, Atherton.
The 20-month-old daughter of Barronessa Aspen 541M11 (AI) is five months in calf to the US semen import, Suhn's Brickhouse. Taking home the regional show winner were fellow northern breeders, Brett and Mandie Scott, Millstream Springs stud, Ravenshoe.
Next best at $26,000 was the 13-month-old Bonox B1409. Offered by Bruce and Leanne Woodard, Bonox stud, Taroom the daughter of Bonox 1082 sold to Jamie and Jane Saunders, Charlevue stud, Dingo.
In the commercial section of the offering, cow and calf units hit $3600 per head while PTIC EU No.1 heifers sold to $6000 per head and maiden No.1 heifers made to $3300 per head. Top of the No.2 heifers was reached twice with two pens of red females making $2800 per head.
At the end of the opening day the sale had grossed $983,800 with the entire second days trade allocated to bulls.
