Rockhampton female Brangus topped by Barronessa stud Atherton

By Kent Ward
Updated October 10 2022 - 11:03am, first published 9:00am
The sale topping, $45,000, Barronessa Aspen 820S1 sold by the Strazzeri family, Barronessa stud,Atherton. Picture: Simon Tognola Livestock Promotions

The two day annual Rockhampton Brangus Sale has commenced with a terrific show of support with registered heifers hitting $45,000 and commercial outfits topping at $6000 per head.

