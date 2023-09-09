A huge crowd turned out to support Palgrove at their first bull sale to be held at Glen Wilga, Chinchilla, on Friday.
With 310 registered bid cards in the barn, and a further 200 registered viewers following the sale through AuctionsPlus, the stud's following were there to see them achieve some very solid results at their first sale at the new venue.
It has been a massive few months for the stud as they built their new sale venue from the ground up on their newest property, which was completely underdeveloped before it was purchased by Palgrove.
Once the bulls were sold, it was time for the crowd to have a few beers and celebrate the successful sale and toast to its new home on the Western Downs.
