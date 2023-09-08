It was the beginning of a new era for Palgrove on Friday, being the first annual bull sale to be held at Glen Wilga, Chinchilla.
There were plenty of reasons to celebrate after some incredible results, culminating in both a sale and national breed record price, as an Ultrablack bull sold for $80,000.
Overall, all 186 lots sold for a 100 per cent clearance, sale average of $17,102 and gross of $3,181,000.
In a breakdown of the sale; 80 Charolais bulls sold to an average price of $16,613, topping at $50,000 twice, 57 Ultrablack bulls sold for an average of $18,412, reaching a top of $80,000, and 11 Brangus bulls sold to average $23,864, topping at $57,500.
In the yearling bulls; 16 Charolais sold for an average of $10,812, topping at $18,000, and 22 Ultrablacks averaged $16,682, reaching a top of $55,000.
The peak of the sale was reached when lot 114, Palgrove Sugar Ray, sold for $80,000 to Hewitt Cattle, Mudgee, New South Wales, surpassing the record $70,000 set at last year's sale.
The 26-month-old son of Palgrove Patent, out of Palgrove Star, weighed in at 878 kilograms, EMA of 144 square centimetres, IMF of 6.7 per cent, scrotal circumference of 42 centimetres, and P8 and rib fat measurements of 14 and 11 millimetres, respectively.
High prices were also seen early on in the sale, as lot 2, Palgrove Statement, was the first of the Charolais bulls to reach the top price of $50,000, selling to the Bode family of McKinlay.
The 25-month-old son of Palgrove Platinum, out of Palgrove Helena M629C, weighed 930kg, with a 140sq cm EMA, 5.5pc IMF, 42cm scrotal circumference, and P8 and rib fat measurements of 8 and 5mm, respectively.
The Bode family also secured the other Charolais sale-topper at lot 10, Palgrove Schooner, a 24-month-old son of Palgrove Naturalism, out of Palgrove Digna L339E.
He weighed 928kg, with an EMA of 150sq cm, IMF of 3.8pc, scrotal circumference of 43 centimetres, and P8 and rib fat measurements of 6 and 5mm, respectively,
Reaching a top price of $57,500 for the Brangus draft was lot 137, Palgrove Simply Dreaming, who was purchased by Parshot Pty Ltd, Anderleigh.
A 25-month-old son of DMR Investment, out of Castle Felicity N1383, the top Brangus sire weighed 850kg, with a 130sq cm EMA, 4.6pc IMF, 42cm scrotal, and P8 and rib fat measurements of 13 and 8mm, respectively.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.