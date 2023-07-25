Palgrove is entering a new era this year, with their 2023 bull sale to be held at their newest property, Glen Wilga, 16 kilometres south east of Chinchilla.
Friday September 8 will mark a momentous occasion in the history books of Palgrove, cementing Chinchilla as the new home for their annual bull sale, with this year's the first to be held at Glen Wilga.
General Manager Ben Noller said the move from their usual sale location at Dalveen, to Chinchilla, would allow for a seamless utilisation of both Glen Wilga and the company's paddock bull depot at Killaloo, Drillham, which is only 70 kilometres west.
Mr Noller said the new property allowed for forage crops, as well as the ability to feed silage in drier years.
"It's a pretty big year for us," he said
"The stud business has gone through a big growth phase in the last three years and it's about finding a location that's central to our clients, that can be utilised for our annual sale, and also help disperse out paddock bulls throughout the year.
"The northern boundary of Glen Wilga is marked by the Condamine River, with some beautiful river flats that will be used for silage production. The remainder is Brigalow, Belah, Bottle Tree soils with a lighter ridge that will allow for fodder crops and bull development."
It's already been a big three months at Glen Wilga, with all hands on deck to prepare the new sale complex and surrounds for September's sale.
"By sale day we will have only had five months to pull it all together, it has been a huge effort by our team and contractors to put such a brilliant facility together so quickly," Mr Noller said.
The property, which was completely underdeveloped before it was purchased by Palgrove, has seen a major facelift, including fencing, gravel roads, the building of the sale complex, commodity shed and housing, plus planting 600 acres of oats.
In terms of location, Mr Noller said the Western Downs allowed them to meet their predominantly northern market, while still being convenient for buyers in the southern regions or over the border.
"About 80 to 90 per cent of our business is in Queensland, but at the same time, we do sell bulls to every state and territory. It will be a bit further to travel for our clients on the coast, but we will support them by offering free delivery to these locations," he said.
"Chinchilla is still reasonably close to the border for those travelling from the south.
"Another plus is being so close to the Warrego highway, giving people easy access to inspect the bulls and also for deliveries."
"We try to have bulls available in the paddock all year round, so if people do need to get bulls at any time, we'll hopefully have them available either at Drillham, or the Chinchilla block."
With 110 Charolais, 88 Ultrablack and 12 Brangus bulls catalogued for this year's sale, Mr Noller said they were very excited by the consistency through the entirety of the draft.
"It has been a big 12 months for our team, we are very proud of our bulls and the properties we manage and look forward to welcoming everyone at our sale in September," Mr Noller said.
