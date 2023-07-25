Queensland Country Life
Palgrove's next era: same brand, new location

Clare Adcock
Clare Adcock
July 25 2023 - 7:00pm
Palgrove manager Ben Noller and employees James Barton and Ben O'Dwyer with some of the 2023 sale bulls at Glen Wilga. Picture: Clare Adcock
Palgrove is entering a new era this year, with their 2023 bull sale to be held at their newest property, Glen Wilga, 16 kilometres south east of Chinchilla.

