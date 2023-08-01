Customers and political figures have condemned the latest branch closures announced by the National Australia Bank, at Mitchell and Inglewood, saying they spell a steady trickle of people to bigger towns nearby.
Both branches are slated for closure on October 19.
While NAB's branch closure fact sheet points customers to Australia Post as a way for them to withdraw cash, deposit cheques and cash, and check balances, Mitchell locals believe that people will prefer the 180km round trip to Roma, the nearest branch identified by the bank, to undertake transactions.
One of these is Allison Bayliss, who said the NAB bank at Mitchell also serviced the outlying localities of Dunkeld, Mungallala and Amby.
"Now, if everyone has to go to Roma to do their banking they will also be buying their groceries, fuel, alcohol and other essentials, which will see these essential dollars leaving the community," she said. "If this branch is allowed to close, it will see the decline in our community clubs, essential dollars leaving the community, businesses unable to trade efficiently and eventually the death of our beautiful community."
Fellow resident Myrtil 'Tilly' Butler-Woodall said putting up Australia Post as a solution was not an answer for the community.
"The local post office is not a secure building (and) it lacks privacy and confidentiality," she said. "I have spoken to many businesses owners in town regarding using the post office and all have stated their concerns, because of these issues."
She said they also feared there would be limits on withdrawals for local organisations that require floats and cash to conduct fundraising that help the community remain vibrant and viable.
It's understood customers can deposit up to $9999 in cash a day at Australia Post offices, make withdrawals of up to $2000 a day, deposit cheques of up to $999,999.99 per day, and business customers can organise change/coin floats.
Mayors of both communities have called on NAB executives to reconsider their decision and work with the councils to explore viable options.
Goondiwindi Regional Council mayor Lawrence Springborg said access to banking services was absolutely critical to regional towns.
"Banking services are critical to the functionality of a town, with many business habits such as opening and closing times and shopping habits aligning to bank operations," he said. "The lack of banking services can result in diminished overall confidence within the community and the way that those wishing to invest in a community can view it."
Cr Springborg also denounced the suggestion that Australia Post shopfronts can now undertake a range of services previously supported by regional banks, saying that while post offices do a wonderful job, they can't offer the full range of services that a bank can.
"I'm more interested in knowing what current banking services will not be available through the post office, including large cash floats for sporting events or physical signatures for banking documents," he said. "These are the same concerns the Texas community had when NAB closed its bank a couple years ago."
Expressing his deep concern at news of the Mitchell closure, Maranoa Regional Council mayor Tyson Golder said it would have significant implications for the community's access to vital financial services.
Working with stakeholders such as the Booringa Action Group, he has challenged NAB to work with the council to come up with a solution not to close, proposing alternative options like instead of sponsoring a sporting event, or simply reversing the decision to close.
"Mitchell has had a population growth at a time when NAB is closing its Mitchell branch," he said.
"We are facing a challenging situation, but I am confident that, together, we will find solutions.
"Our community's well-being is our utmost priority, and we will work closely to find a sustainable solution."
Similar requests from mayors to keep NAB branches at Biggenden and Longreach open fell on deaf ears - the NAB branch at Longreach closed its doors in April and the Biggenden bank shut for good last week.
NAB retail customer executive Kirsty Sealey has once again rolled out her statement that the decision to close a branch is never easy, before citing the drop in across-the-counter transactions as the motivation.
"More than 93 percent of transactions across Australia taking place online," she said. "Almost 90 percent of our Mitchell and Inglewood customers who are registered for online banking are active users of the mobile app and online banking."
Information provided shows the Mitchell branch averaging seven cash withdrawals a day in 2022, a decline of 39 per cent in two years, while there were an average 14 cash withdrawals a day in Inglewood, a decline of 23pc.
Ms Sealey said NAB had invested more than $19 million in its branch network across regional Queensland over the last three years.
She said branch refurbishments had recently been completed or in progress in locations such as Emerald, Chinchilla, Childers, Warwick and Dalby.
Both of the latest NAB closures are in the Maranoa electorate and MP David Littleproud said the decision was a blow to both the Inglewood and Mitchell communities.
"This is a very disappointing decision from NAB and one that severely limits both communities from conducting their business," he said.
"What's even more disappointing is that this decision has been made before the Senate inquiry could be concluded.
"I call on NAB to review this decision and reconsider closing the two branches."
Banks were urged not to make any decisions on branch closures until the inquiry concluded at the end of the year, but NAB has ignored that request.
Cr Springborg said it was questionable that the NAB was making the decision to close the Inglewood branch despite the request.
"Further, the NAB is actively promoting its Environmental, Social and Governance principles," he said. "I fail to see how any reasonable person would consider this decision meets their own social obligations in disadvantaged areas."
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
