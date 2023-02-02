Queensland Country Life
Customers reeling over bank closure

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
Updated February 2 2023 - 2:30pm, first published 2:00pm
National Australia Bank customers are furious this is the only form of communication they have received regarding the closure of the Longreach branch.

The National Australia Bank, which opened its doors at Longreach in the late 1880s, has announced it will close the branch on Thursday, April 23.

