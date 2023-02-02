The National Australia Bank, which opened its doors at Longreach in the late 1880s, has announced it will close the branch on Thursday, April 23.
Longreach businesses and clients that Queensland Country Life spoke to are feeling more than disappointed.
Julie Eggerling, who owns the Longreach Tyre Centre, along with a family district property, said it was atrocious how the customers have been treated.
"Official notification of the branch closure was only received in the mail on February 1, a considerable time after the news broke, which is extremely disappointing after I have been a client for so long," she said.
"I have banked with the National Australia Bank all my life, and got my first loan from them when I was 18, back in 1979.
"We have multiple accounts, both business and personal ones.
"I will have to make alternative arrangements about the banking of the cash component of my business, so I am weighing up my options of changing bank."
Mrs Eggerling said the Australia Post options are limited as there is a limit to the amount of cash it can hold on the premises.
"What can Australia Post do - become full time bankers?," she suggested.
Local publican and owner of The Bird Cage, Gavin Ballard, said the NAB closure will have a huge effect on his business.
"We have to change to a bank where we can bank our cash, have our ATM machine refilled, and service our needs for the gambling machines," he said.
"We are a cash flow business."
Muttaburra district graziers, Billy and Peta Graham, Tijuana, have recently changed to the NAB in the past couple of years.
Mrs Graham said they had to change when the ANZ bank closed.
"At this stage we are going to wing it and see what happens," Mr Graham said.
"If it gets too difficult we will change banks again, as we don't often go to Emerald or Townsville."
Mrs Graham said she had set up internet banking but doesn't like doing it for security reasons.
In a statement from the NAB it said:
"Over the past few years, fewer customers are coming into branches to do their banking and foot traffic has lessened.
"It said approximately 58 per cent of our customers in Longreach have only visited the branch once in the last year.
"More than 76pc of customers are also using other locations.
"Like other businesses in the area, we've also found staffing a challenge and at times have had to close the branch temporarily when we didn't have enough staff to open it.
"The notice tells the NAB customers that branch services and locations are guided by the way many of its customers are banking.
"Following the closure they can either utilise banking services of Australia Post, or travel to their closest branch in Emerald or Townsville."
NAB's own figures show that in the regional branches they are shutting down, while around 90 per cent of customers are registered for online banking, only around a quarter of those are using it.
The Longreach Regional Council said it would be approaching other smaller banks to gauge their interest in setting up a new bank.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'.
