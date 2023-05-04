News that the National Australia Bank will be closing its Biggenden branch in July has prompted fierce criticism from the North Burnett community.
In announcing the decision that the branch will close on July 27, NAB retail customer executive Kirsty Sealey cited falling numbers using the branch as the reason, saying nearly 40 per cent of Biggenden customers had visited the branch only once in the last 12 months.
"More than 77pc are already using other branches," she said.
Upon receiving the news, the North Burnett Regional Council CEO instructed Margot Stork to write to the bank's national manager, appealing for the decision to be reversed, citing the negative impacts it believes the closure will have on the community of 850 people.
"Banking services are vital in regional townships and the closure will adversely affect many individuals, organisations and small businesses," she said.
"Council is aware that there are around 47 community groups, including local associations, church groups, schools and essential services, who will be significantly affected, along with 48 small businesses.
"These groups make up the backbone of the Biggenden community with the services they provide and we can not afford to lose any one of them, because of the bank's decision to focus solely on their bottom line."
The closure joins over 550 branches closed since January 2020 by the big four banks.
Flynn MP Colin Boyce said it was time for the big banks to put their money where their mouth was and stop treating regional communities like second class citizens.
"Bank branch closures have occurred all over the Flynn electorate in communities such as Gladstone, Tannum Sands, Moura, Biloela, Theodore, Emerald, Springsure, Capella, Mundubbera, Gin Gin, Gayndah, Gracemere, Taroom, Wondai, Monto and Mount Morgan," he said.
"On many occasions, the big banks have advised customers to use online services or Australia Post.
"While this may be viable for some people, I have serious concerns for our elderly that rely on these bank branches.
"Constituents in some communities have to drive hours to visit their nearest branch because of bank branch closures. It is simply not good enough.
"NAB's actions are disappointing even more so considering it recorded a record interim cash profit of $4.07 billion."
He urged NAB to support the community and keep the branch open.
The NAB is out of step with its competitors, being the only one of the 'big four' banking corporations not to pause its branch closure program while a Senate Rural and Regional Affairs Committee inquires into bank branch closures.
At the time of the establishment of the inquiry, in early February, the committee called on banks to halt their closure programs while the inquiry took place, which Westpac, ANZ and CBA have complied with.
NAB executive for retail Krissie Jones told the committee hearing in Sale, Victoria that five NAB branches had been announced for closure and more were likely.
"We will continue to invest in regional Australia and some of that will also mean we will close some locations," she said.
Finance Sector Union national secretary Julia Angrisano said NAB's determination to continue closing banks was "a pig-headed approach to refuse to understand that the big banks are on the nose with customers and businesses who want branch closures stopped".
"The wider community is sick of branch closures, which force them to travel long distances to conduct business face to face at a bank," she said.
A pamphlet issued by NAB explaining its decision said customers were more often choosing to do their banking online, over the phone, or by video conference.
"As they continue to bank differently, it's important we continue to adapt with them," the pamphlet continues.
"Of course, we'll keep helping you bank in other ways, and make sure this change is as smooth as possible for you.
"Closing a branch is always a difficult decision and we understand the change can be a big adjustment for some customers."
It went on to justify the decision it said was undertaken with much to consider, with a series of graphics.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
