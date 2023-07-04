The ACM Sire Shootout crown will remain in Queensland for another year, with Allora's K5X Satellite S166 taking out the 2023 competition and claiming the $7000 cash prize.
A product of Stephen Hayward and Kellie Smith's K5X Angus stud, the 23-month-old standout overcame the 53 other entries, dominating the British class before progressing to the interbreed final last Thursday evening.
Mr Hayward said it was "surreal" to get the win against such strong competition, with "plenty of good bulls from all over."
"It was awesome," he said.
"The competition is very strong and it's a matter of getting three judges on the same page, so it's really good to win it.
"A mate of mine rang me and said it's nearly as good as winning at Brisbane [royal show] and I said it's better than Brisbane, because you get so many people watching it as well.
"For the $200 that it takes to enter, it's very good advertising."
When asked why Satellite was their pick for the competition, he said the bull had a lot of "sire appeal."
"He's got a strong head and good bone, and he walks really well," he said.
"He's just a bull that's really easy to like."
Satellite first impressed judge Colin Rex, Charolais Society of Australia, when competing in his class the previous evening, with Mr Rex describing him as "a really impressive sire who's got a lot to offer. "
"The Angus bull that I placed first, he really appeals to me," Mr Rex said.
"He gets that head up above the spine when he moves out, he's got a good head, big broad muzzle, really strong top line. I just really love that balance, the volume, the capacity, and the structural correctness.
"He's got the muscle pattern and the growth that's going to make an impression on a herd.
"In our registered herds, our top end commercial herds, we need to be pushing our cows to be performing at the highest level and I feel that this bull could do that.
"When you look at him, he's still got the softness so he can finish, but overall, he walks so well and he's just got everything going for him."
Ranking in the top one percentile for the breed in carcase weight, 200 day growth, and 600 day weight, it's no surprise that Satellite's carcase traits were appealing to the judges.
Judges Rob Sinnamon, RL Pastoral Company, and Diana Woods, Outwest Angus, both said the winning bull would go on to do well for whomever purchased him, regardless of the operation.
"His structural correctness, length of body, softness and overall doability were all things that appealed to all three judges," Mr Sinnamon said.
"He's certainly a bull that's currently industry relevant. He has the ability to cross-breed with a number of breeds, or has the ability to produce quality Angus seedstock as well."
Ms Woods said although Satellite was a younger bull, he definitely held his own against a very strong field.
"I thought he was a really great young sire," she said.
"He's obviously a bit younger than a lot of the other bulls across the classes, but he's a great bull to look at. He's got a lot of length, a lot of depth, and I think he's got a lot of potential to go on and do great things.
"He's still got a bit of growing to do, but looking at him, I think he's going to go on and really exude softness and muscularity, and still be structurally sound as he grows."
Mr Hayward said the stud had purchased Satellite's sire, Merridale Mitchell M133, from Victoria a number of years ago, and he had continued to produce impressive progeny, such as the competition winner.
"His [Merridale Mitchell] first crop of bulls at Roma averaged $19,000," he said.
After taking out the British section at FarmFest, Satellite will make an appearance in the Ekka ring, before buyers get their chance to bid for him at the Advance Bull Sale in Roma, on August 28.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.