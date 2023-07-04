Queensland Country Life
K5X Satellite signals Sire Shootout win

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
July 4 2023 - 4:00pm
2023 ACM Sire Shootout winner, K5X Satellite, exhibited by Stephen Hayward and Kellie Smith, Allora, Qld. Picture: K5X
The ACM Sire Shootout crown will remain in Queensland for another year, with Allora's K5X Satellite S166 taking out the 2023 competition and claiming the $7000 cash prize.

