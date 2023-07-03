Queensland Country Life
Home/Newsletter Feed

Barronessa backs up 2021 win with Sire Shootout runner-up award

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
July 3 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
2023 ACM Sire Shootout runner-up Barronessa Munster S19 and Jeff Strazzeri, Barronessa Farming, Atherton. Picture: Barronessa Farming
2023 ACM Sire Shootout runner-up Barronessa Munster S19 and Jeff Strazzeri, Barronessa Farming, Atherton. Picture: Barronessa Farming

When you're 1500 kilometres away from the closest Royal Show, opportunities to compete are few and far between, but Atherton stud Barronessa have proven, once again, that location is no barrier to success.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Adcock

Clare Adcock

Livestock Editor - Queensland Country Life

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.